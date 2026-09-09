Dragons Suffer 4th Quarter Upset With Glen Rose Beavers
Landyn Graham scores first touchdown of the night. Photo by LeeAnn Morgan
With temperatures hovering in the lower 100’s and upper 90’s most of the ballgame, the senior high Dragons played host to the Glen Rose Beavers on Friday, September 4th, in their second game of the season. The Dragons played an inspiring game as they led the scoreboard into the fourth quarter when the Beavers would take their first lead of the night.
During the first quarter, the Beavers would open the scoreboard with a 4-yard touchdown run by Gage Hood and the PAT kick was good. The Dragons would soon respond with a 9-yard touchdown run by Landyn Graham and the PAT kick by Gaspar Lemus was good. Scores at the end of the first quarter - Dragons 7, Beavers 7.
The second quarter Dragons would continue their TD momentum with a 36-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kaden Pippinger to Graham. The PAT would be no good. Their third touchdown of the night would be an 8-yard pass from Pippinger to Rae Frye, and the two-point conversion was good. The Beavers would tack on another score with a 27-yard pass from Hood to Leyton Baldwin, and the PAT kick was good. The following kickoff was received by Dragon’s Marshaun Bowers and returned for a 60-yard touchdown run, and the PAT kick by Lemus was good. With 30-seconds remaining in the quarter, the Beavers would complete a 15-yard touchdown pass from Hood to Baldwin, and the PAT kick was good. The scores at the end of the first half were Dragons 28, Beavers 21.
The scoreboard during the third quarter would see the Beavers completing the only score with an 11-yard pass from Hood and the PAT kick was no good, making the scores Dragons 28, Beavers 27.
The fourth quarter would be a battle of will and skill as both teams would struggle to gain entry into the end zone. With 4:36 remaining on the clock, and 4th down and 6-yards remaining for a first-down, the Beavers would kick a 12-yard field goal and take the lead for the first time in the ballgame. The Dragons would be unsuccessful in scoring again, and the final score of the game would be Dragons 28, Beavers 30. (all stats were confirmed with Hudl and photos by LeeAnn Morgan).
The top three Dragon players of the game would be #4 Kaden Pippinger with 206 passing yards, #1 Landyn Graham with 16 rushing yards, and #6 Raedric Frye with 120 receiving yards. The team totals = Total plays Dragons 25, Beavers n/a; Total yards Dragons 271, Beavers 387; Passing yards = Dragons 206, Beavers 201; Rushing yards Dragons 65, Beavers 186; Interceptions thrown = Dragons 3, Beavers 0.
The Dragons will be on the road to Helena Central on Friday, September 11th. Kickoff at 7:00 p.m.
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