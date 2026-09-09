Stuttgart Police Reports
September 09, 2026
Narrative - Cavette, Marc - 8/15/2026 12:13:10 PM (Initial)
I (Officer Cavette) on August 15th, at approximately 11:30 a.m. arrived at the police department and before exiting the vehicle I noticed a bystander knocking on the entrance to the police department. I then approached her and asked if needed help. She was carrying two backpacks and a plastic bag filled with clothes. She responded, saying she needed to press charges on someone. When asked who she said a 35-year-old- male because he had been throwing rocks at her and he also had her son. I asked her to enter the lobby with me to talk. Once inside I then asked Officer Dillion Berryman to assist me. He gave me a statement form for the 36-year-old victim to fill out. While filling out the form and notifying her that she will have to do an affidavit process she became upset with Officer Berryman and I. She showed us minor injuries such as a busted knuckle on the right hand and a bruise on the back of her left foot. After filling out the form she said we needed to arrest him and once again we notified her that should would have to come back Monday and fill out an affidavit. She then asked to speak with a supervisor and when Sgt. Jackson came on scene and told her the same, she accepted the response. She then gathered her things and left.
Victim Statement V1: 36-year-old-female - 8/15/2026 Taken by 216 - Cavette, Marc
I went to see my son after being incarcerated and he pulled up and started arguing about me seeing my son and started throwing rocks, pulling out a stick, and hitting me several times with the rocks. I have lacerations to my hands and ankles from him throwing rocks. He has done this to me on several occasions and with having my son that he’s never been around is the issue with the domestic violence issues. He has always had anger issues and always puts his hands on me.
Narrative - Cavette, Marc - 8/17/2026 4:43:58 PM (Initial)
On August 17, 2026 I was dispatched to the Stuttgart Police Department lobby to do a report. Upon arrival I met with an 18-year-old female. She said she wanted to file a report on an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old female. She advised me that on the evening of August 16th around 5 p,m. she was being followed by the females while she was driving around Park Ave. Skylare said she went to her cousin’s house to try to lose them. But the individuals blocked them in the driveway and started being irate with them. She also showed me messages she has been receiving from the individuals. I gave her a statement form to fill out and it is attached to the report. I also informed her of the affidavit process.
On August 25, 2026, I Sergeant R. Jackson was dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter at 406 East 22nd Street in Stuttgart, Arkansas for a shoplift. I arrived on scene and walked towards the electronics section where I contacted the manager. The manager escorted me to the back where they had the suspect. I walked inside the room and contacted the loss prevention representative for Walmart. The representative advised me that the suspect tried to shoplift a bottle of lotion when he confronted her. He also advised me that she had shoplifted 2 times before this incident, but they could not catch her. I identified the suspect as a 38-year-old woman. The Representative advised me she has stolen $45.00 worth of items. I escorted her outside the building and wrote her a citation for the incident.
I, Officer Dustin DeVore (220) was dispatched to take a report in the lobby of the Stuttgart Police department on August 26, 2026, due to someone needing to make a Police report. I arrived at the Stuttgart police department main lobby and spoke with a 43-year old female who stated her Chime banking account had been accessed without her knowledge, she stated her previous Boy Friend had stolen money from her Chime bank account, and he sent money to himself through her account. She advised me he sent money from her account on August 25 2026 at 7:37 pm the amount he sent was 258.00 dollars and on several other occasions On August 26, 2026, he sent himself 200.00 dollars on August 26 2026 at 8:05 pm he sent another 92.00 dollars to himself He tried two more times to send himself money in the amount of 200.00 dollars and 92.00 dollars and tried for a third time to send someone money through her account and was unsuccessful due to her reporting the other transactions.
On August 27, 2026, I, Officer Dustin DeVore (220) was dispatched to the 514 South Main Street Stuttgart Police department due to someone needing to make a Police report. I spoke with a 30-year-old female due to the language barrier she had another female translate for her. She stated the suspect, a Hispanic male had been served a protection order on August 20, 2026, had been in place due to the suspect being a physically and verbal abusive to the female victim. The Protection order stated the suspect could not be at 503 South Anna street and Drum line Manufacturing. She said the suspect threatened her on August 20, 2026, at 9:59 am. I asked her what was said and her translator stated he threatened to take her to court and take the kids and have her deported. I advised her if the protection said the Suspect could not contact her in any way or be within 100 feet of her. She said yes, it does I advised her that it is grounds for arrest if he violated the Protection order. I advised if the suspect’s name is on the house he may enter the house if she is not at the residence due to his name being on the house and they are married. I later found out the Order of Protection did not specify if the victim could not be contacted or not by phone, social media. I asked if she if she knew where the suspect lived and she said she did not know where he lived just that he lives in Stuttgart Arkansas.
On August 29, 2026 at approximately 1:50 a.m. I Cpl. Garrett Rook was in my unit driving eastbound on West 10th St. when I noticed a male on a bicycle with no lights on it going southbound on Maple St. and crossed the intersection of W. 10th St. and S. Maple St. I caught up with the bicycle and attempted to stop it by pulling in front of it and activating the lights on my patrol unit but as I was about to step out of my unit the bicycle didn’t stop and just went around my unit and continued to travel down Maple St. and turned onto W. 12th St. At this time I got back in my unit and followed the bicycle with lights and sirens going on my patrol unit. Multiple times the male on the bicycle looked back at me and even waved and pointed but still refused to stop, I continued to follow the bicycle on W. 12th, we crossed S. Main St. onto E. 12th St., turned down an alley between S. Main St. and S. College St., went straight until E. 14th St., turned eastbound onto E. 14th St., turned northbound onto S.College St., then turned back eastbound onto E. 12th St. At this time we were on E. 12th St. between S. Grand St. and S. Leslie St. and the bicycle was still refusing to stop so I assisted the man off of the bicycle with my patrol unit door. The man was identified as a 54-year old male and placed under arrest for fleeing. He was also given a traffic citation for no lights on his bicycle and taken to Arkansas County Detention Center.
Event recorded on BWC B7
On August 29, 2026 at approximately 9:31 pm I (Sergeant Colton Hardin) was patrolling south on Highway 63 close to Old England Highway when I observed a red Chevrolet Camaro traveling north on Highway 63 without its headlights on. I then turned around to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. As I turned around, I observed the vehicle already begin to pull to the side of the road before I activated my emergency lights. I then activated my emergency lights, and pulled behind the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop. I approached the vehicle, introduced myself, and informed the driver of the reason for the stop. The driver was identified as a 38-year old male. I ran him through ATLAS, and discovered his drivers license was suspended along with an active warrant out of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. I advised dispatch to send a hit request on the warrant. Pulaski County confirmed the warrant, and advised they wanted him picked up. He was taken into custody on the warrant, and cited for driving on a suspended driver’s license. His vehicle was released to a family member. Patrolman Melissa Steele then transported him to the Pulaski County Detention Center.
This interaction was recorded on body worn camera B5.
I (Officer Cavette) on August 15th, at approximately 11:30 a.m. arrived at the police department and before exiting the vehicle I noticed a bystander knocking on the entrance to the police department. I then approached her and asked if needed help. She was carrying two backpacks and a plastic bag filled with clothes. She responded, saying she needed to press charges on someone. When asked who she said a 35-year-old- male because he had been throwing rocks at her and he also had her son. I asked her to enter the lobby with me to talk. Once inside I then asked Officer Dillion Berryman to assist me. He gave me a statement form for the 36-year-old victim to fill out. While filling out the form and notifying her that she will have to do an affidavit process she became upset with Officer Berryman and I. She showed us minor injuries such as a busted knuckle on the right hand and a bruise on the back of her left foot. After filling out the form she said we needed to arrest him and once again we notified her that should would have to come back Monday and fill out an affidavit. She then asked to speak with a supervisor and when Sgt. Jackson came on scene and told her the same, she accepted the response. She then gathered her things and left.
Victim Statement V1: 36-year-old-female - 8/15/2026 Taken by 216 - Cavette, Marc
I went to see my son after being incarcerated and he pulled up and started arguing about me seeing my son and started throwing rocks, pulling out a stick, and hitting me several times with the rocks. I have lacerations to my hands and ankles from him throwing rocks. He has done this to me on several occasions and with having my son that he’s never been around is the issue with the domestic violence issues. He has always had anger issues and always puts his hands on me.
Narrative - Cavette, Marc - 8/17/2026 4:43:58 PM (Initial)
On August 17, 2026 I was dispatched to the Stuttgart Police Department lobby to do a report. Upon arrival I met with an 18-year-old female. She said she wanted to file a report on an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old female. She advised me that on the evening of August 16th around 5 p,m. she was being followed by the females while she was driving around Park Ave. Skylare said she went to her cousin’s house to try to lose them. But the individuals blocked them in the driveway and started being irate with them. She also showed me messages she has been receiving from the individuals. I gave her a statement form to fill out and it is attached to the report. I also informed her of the affidavit process.
On August 25, 2026, I Sergeant R. Jackson was dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter at 406 East 22nd Street in Stuttgart, Arkansas for a shoplift. I arrived on scene and walked towards the electronics section where I contacted the manager. The manager escorted me to the back where they had the suspect. I walked inside the room and contacted the loss prevention representative for Walmart. The representative advised me that the suspect tried to shoplift a bottle of lotion when he confronted her. He also advised me that she had shoplifted 2 times before this incident, but they could not catch her. I identified the suspect as a 38-year-old woman. The Representative advised me she has stolen $45.00 worth of items. I escorted her outside the building and wrote her a citation for the incident.
I, Officer Dustin DeVore (220) was dispatched to take a report in the lobby of the Stuttgart Police department on August 26, 2026, due to someone needing to make a Police report. I arrived at the Stuttgart police department main lobby and spoke with a 43-year old female who stated her Chime banking account had been accessed without her knowledge, she stated her previous Boy Friend had stolen money from her Chime bank account, and he sent money to himself through her account. She advised me he sent money from her account on August 25 2026 at 7:37 pm the amount he sent was 258.00 dollars and on several other occasions On August 26, 2026, he sent himself 200.00 dollars on August 26 2026 at 8:05 pm he sent another 92.00 dollars to himself He tried two more times to send himself money in the amount of 200.00 dollars and 92.00 dollars and tried for a third time to send someone money through her account and was unsuccessful due to her reporting the other transactions.
On August 27, 2026, I, Officer Dustin DeVore (220) was dispatched to the 514 South Main Street Stuttgart Police department due to someone needing to make a Police report. I spoke with a 30-year-old female due to the language barrier she had another female translate for her. She stated the suspect, a Hispanic male had been served a protection order on August 20, 2026, had been in place due to the suspect being a physically and verbal abusive to the female victim. The Protection order stated the suspect could not be at 503 South Anna street and Drum line Manufacturing. She said the suspect threatened her on August 20, 2026, at 9:59 am. I asked her what was said and her translator stated he threatened to take her to court and take the kids and have her deported. I advised her if the protection said the Suspect could not contact her in any way or be within 100 feet of her. She said yes, it does I advised her that it is grounds for arrest if he violated the Protection order. I advised if the suspect’s name is on the house he may enter the house if she is not at the residence due to his name being on the house and they are married. I later found out the Order of Protection did not specify if the victim could not be contacted or not by phone, social media. I asked if she if she knew where the suspect lived and she said she did not know where he lived just that he lives in Stuttgart Arkansas.
On August 29, 2026 at approximately 1:50 a.m. I Cpl. Garrett Rook was in my unit driving eastbound on West 10th St. when I noticed a male on a bicycle with no lights on it going southbound on Maple St. and crossed the intersection of W. 10th St. and S. Maple St. I caught up with the bicycle and attempted to stop it by pulling in front of it and activating the lights on my patrol unit but as I was about to step out of my unit the bicycle didn’t stop and just went around my unit and continued to travel down Maple St. and turned onto W. 12th St. At this time I got back in my unit and followed the bicycle with lights and sirens going on my patrol unit. Multiple times the male on the bicycle looked back at me and even waved and pointed but still refused to stop, I continued to follow the bicycle on W. 12th, we crossed S. Main St. onto E. 12th St., turned down an alley between S. Main St. and S. College St., went straight until E. 14th St., turned eastbound onto E. 14th St., turned northbound onto S.College St., then turned back eastbound onto E. 12th St. At this time we were on E. 12th St. between S. Grand St. and S. Leslie St. and the bicycle was still refusing to stop so I assisted the man off of the bicycle with my patrol unit door. The man was identified as a 54-year old male and placed under arrest for fleeing. He was also given a traffic citation for no lights on his bicycle and taken to Arkansas County Detention Center.
Event recorded on BWC B7
On August 29, 2026 at approximately 9:31 pm I (Sergeant Colton Hardin) was patrolling south on Highway 63 close to Old England Highway when I observed a red Chevrolet Camaro traveling north on Highway 63 without its headlights on. I then turned around to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. As I turned around, I observed the vehicle already begin to pull to the side of the road before I activated my emergency lights. I then activated my emergency lights, and pulled behind the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop. I approached the vehicle, introduced myself, and informed the driver of the reason for the stop. The driver was identified as a 38-year old male. I ran him through ATLAS, and discovered his drivers license was suspended along with an active warrant out of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. I advised dispatch to send a hit request on the warrant. Pulaski County confirmed the warrant, and advised they wanted him picked up. He was taken into custody on the warrant, and cited for driving on a suspended driver’s license. His vehicle was released to a family member. Patrolman Melissa Steele then transported him to the Pulaski County Detention Center.
This interaction was recorded on body worn camera B5.
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