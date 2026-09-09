Arkansas publishing icon Heather Baker makes cover of global magazine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 1, 2026 — Heather Baker, president and publisher of AY Media Group and a 30-year veteran of the publishing industry, is the cover feature in the current issue of international business magazine The Enterprise World.
Baker headlines the magazine’s August installment of its Americas Edition in which she talks about the role of media, the importance of values-based storytelling and the leadership ethics that have defined her award-winning career.
“More than just a story of media growth, this feature explores a leadership philosophy centered on purpose, people, trust and community impact,” wrote the magazine’s editor Alok M. in the foreword. “[Heather] Baker’s journey reflects how visionary media leadership can connect businesses, nonprofits, leaders and communities while helping shape a stronger future for Arkansas.”
As part of her 30-year career shaping Arkansas media, Baker joined Vowell, Inc., now AY Media Group, in 2017 as publisher and became president in 2021. Since then, she’s led flagship titles AY About You
— the state’s largest lifestyle magazine — and Arkansas Money & Politics
, plus the annual Arkansas Mental Health Guide Magazine
.
Under her leadership, AY Media Group has earned the 2018 Henry Award; 2019, 2022 and 2024 Arkansas Country Music Awards Publication of the Year; 2026 Award of Excellence by Arkansas Press Association, and hundreds of journalism awards at the state, regional and national levels. She has also directed the resources and reach of the company’s magazines in service to various charitable organizations each year, to the tune of millions of dollars’ worth of publicity and support, in many cases personally acting as emcee.
Baker is also an influencer thanks to her diverse media background that has also included opportunities in television, radio and online. Most recently she and her husband, Ryan Parker, were announced as cast members for the forthcoming dramatic TV series The Big D
, soon to be released via streaming services.
Among Baker’s insights in the wide-ranging article are those addressing some of the most important new elements affecting media and publishing as well as the foundational aspects that are as true today as ever.
“At a time when the public’s opinion of media has become increasingly fragmented, trust is any organization’s most valuable asset, one that must be earned repeatedly.”
She also goes into great detail concerning leadership and how to build a cohesive team through accountability and vision.
“I often remind my team that excellence is rarely the result of one extraordinary moment. It is built through consistent attention to detail, accountability, preparation, and an ongoing commitment to improving every edition, every project and every relationship.”
Most of all, Baker illustrates the importance of purposeful media, of creating stories and content that uplifts and improves both reader and subject.
“My goal has never been to build media platforms simply for the sake of growth. The goal has always been to build platforms that help other people succeed.”
Based in Ohio, The Enterprise World
boasts 356,000 subscribers for its editions targeting business and executive audiences in Europe, Middle East/Africa and Asia Pacific as well as the Americas. A prominent, global B2B digital and print business magazine dedicated to sharing success stories, market trends and executive insights from entrepreneurs around the globe, The Enterprise World
acts as a primary information platform for startups, small-scale enterprises and corporate leaders.
The company also puts on one of the most exclusive worldwide leadership events, Next Conclave, which brings together C-suite executives, entrepreneurs, thought leaders and innovators from around the globe. The 2026 Next Conclave is slated for October 31 to November 1 in Dubai, UAE.