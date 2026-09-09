Correction
In the September 3 edition of the Era-Enterprise there was an article about a special donation made by Mr. and Mrs. William Ottenad, Mark Ottenad and Pam Ottenad Deleon, the children of Delores Abel Ottenad. The painting was commissioned by Delores Abel Ottenad. The guest of honor for the museum’s event was the brother of Delores and the uncle of the children who donated the painting.
Pete Finken’s grandsons, Dr. Scott Carle and Ken Carle were present at the unveiling, but they were not the donors of the painting.
We apologize for any confusion that was caused by our article.
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