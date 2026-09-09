7th Annual BPF Golf, Tennis and Baggo and Classic Car Show
September 09, 2026
Each year, the weekend after Labor Day golfers, tennis players, and baggo players, all join up to support the Brooklyn Project Foundation’s Golf, tennis and baggo tournaments held at the Stuttgart Country Club, in memory of Brooklyn Asher “The Bit” Ray. “Bit”, passed away from
Ewing’s Sarcoma, the second most prevalent bone cancer among children. “She passed away in 2018.
Since then, we have focused our energy on raising funds and awareness for childhood cancer research. All of our money goes to the Innovative Therapeutics program at Arkansas Children’s Hospital,” Adamson-Ray said. Asher “Bit” Ray left a legacy that most people do not know about.
However, the Arkansas Children’s Hospital Innovative Therapeutics Program has been blessed by her legacy in so many ways. “Bit” s parents, Justin, and Susan Adamson Ray, started the Brooklyn Project Foundation to honor her legacy.
Over the last several years, they have raised over $1,000,000 and donated it to the ITP department for childhood cancer research. While it was not able to save “Bit,” it has helped others through the research they have been able to do, thanks to the donations of money that the Foundation has donated. Their goal for 2025 was to give one million dollars to ACH’s ITP program. They successfully met that goal last year.
This year they once again have the Classic Car Show at the 7th Annual Brooklyn Project Foundation Golf, Baggo and Tennis Tournament at the Stuttgart Country Club on September 12, from 9-12 pm. $25 per vehicle entry. Awards will be given in several categories. Door prizes will be given.
For more information or to register click the link below or scan the qr code. https://forms.gle/DCtgzP 9DiKzEz9nM6 Golf is a three person scramble on September.11 Registration and lunch at 11 a.m. and tee time at 12:30 p.m.
Tennis will have women’s doubles and mixed doubles beginning on September 11, registration is at 4:00 p.m. and play begins at 4:30 p.m. Matches will be on Friday and Saturday beginning at 4:30 p.m. The baggo tournament will be held on September 12. Registration and lunch at 11 a.m. and games start at 1 p.m. Prizes for winners and door prizes.
All proceeds benefit childhood cancer research through the Innovative Therapeutics Program at Arkansas Children’s Hospital. Sign up online at the Brooklyn Project Foundation Facebook page.
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!