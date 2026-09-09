"What Shall We Do??"
It’s the question we all find ourselves asking like the men did that day:
“Men and brethren, what shall we do?” (Acts 2:37).
“Men and brethren, what shall we do?” (Acts 2:37).
Yes, that definitely was the “Question of the Day” as the men listened to Peter preaching on the Day of Pentecost. The coming of the Holy Spirit in Power was a fulfilling of the Father’s Promise—and Peter’s powerful preaching was definitely anointed: for it brought conviction, conversion and compliance to Jesus’ Command to be baptized (Matthew 28:18-20; Acts 2:38-41).
Such is always the case when there’s Spirit-anointed preaching. No longer was Peter the cowardly, Christ-denying disciple: for He’d been forgiven and recommissioned by Jesus that morning on the Sea of Galilee (Luke 22:31-34; John 21:15-17).
Instead, he boldly proclaimed that Jesus was the fulfillment of Messianic prophecies and told his listeners that they were guilty of nailing Him to the Cross (Acts 2:22-36). No wonder they were “pricked in their hearts (convicted) and cried ‘Men and brethren, what shall we do’?!?” (v.37).
And, Peter didn’t waste any time telling them: “Repent and be baptized in Jesus’ Name so you can experience the remission of sins and receive the Gift of the Holy Spirit” (v.38). He wasn’t saying water baptism would save them—for only Jesus’ Blood can do that (Romans 5:6-11).
However, he was telling them (a Jewish audience) that they needed to be baptized even as Jesus was: so they, by their actions, they were declaring that He truly was the anointed-and-appointed, long-awaited, Promised Deliverer sent from God (the Messiah/Christ).
So, the question is, “How does the Greeks’ question apply to us today? Why do we still need to ask it in a day-and-age that prides itself on tolerance, inclusivity and pluralism—which stresses that all beliefs are of equal value?”
And, the answer is clear: because there’s only one true Jesus and He still is “the ONLY Way, Truth and Light—and NO ONE goes to the Father apart from Him” (John 14:6).
Simply put, we must see Him in His Divinity (as God). . .His Humanity (flesh-and-blood like us). . .His Infirmity (His suffering on the Cross as our Substitute and God’s perfect Sacrifice). . .and His Victory (His Resurrection and promised Return).
Yes, that’s the true, Biblical Jesus and all others are counterfeit christs. He didn’t come to make us “healthy, wealthy and happy;” neither did He create the Church to be little more than an entertainment center or mutual admiration society.
No, as the Chief Cornerstone (Foundation) of the Church (His Body and Bride), Jesus is the Head of the Church. The focus should be on Him, not some celebrity pastor or a church’s buildings, budget and number of baptisms.
Likewise, the Church’s purpose is two-fold: evangelism and edification (discipleship of the saints). And, that’s why those who are truly saved and surrendered to Him can call Him “Master and Lord.”
That’s why it’s important for pastors today to quit coddling carnal members by preaching “easy-believism” instead of “telling it like it is” as Peter did on the Day of Pentecost. Why is that? Because, as someone once said, “Hell’s too hot and eternity’s too long to be wrong.”
Yes, it all comes down to the question Jesus asked the disciples that day: “Whom do you say that I am?” (Mt. 16:15). And, our answer needs to be that which Peter gave: “You are the Christ, the Son of the Living God” (v.16).
Any other response is wrong: and any other “gospel” is a false gospel that deceives and leads people farther away from Jesus, the True Christ, instead of closer to Him for Salvation. Help us, O Lord.
(NOTE: If you’d like to contact Bro. Tom or receive his daily devotional, entitled “Morning Manna,” you can e-mail him at pressingon@hotmail.com).
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