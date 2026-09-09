Letter to the Editor
I’m an Arkansas independent country artist performing as IR0N B3ARD, and on September 4 I released an original song called “Just Like Us” on all major music streaming platforms.
The song came from thinking about my four children and realizing that none of them were alive when September 11, 2001 happened.
For their generation, 9/11 is something they learned about in school.
For those of us who remember watching it happen, it was something completely different.
That contrast became the heart of the song: how do parents who lived through September 11 explain the fear, loss, unity and significance of that day to children who only know it as history?
My goal with “Just Like Us” is remembrance. I want my children’s generation to understand that September 11 wasn’t simply an event in a
textbook. It happened to real people, real families and a country that was permanently changed by it.
IR0N B3ARD is an Arkansas-based music project built around real-life subjects including fatherhood, family, grief, addiction, working-class pressure and the struggles people often carry without talking about them.
“Just Like Us” is available now on all major music streaming platforms.
Iron B3ard
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