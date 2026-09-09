Dawn’s Delights
I have always tried to make my column a place for people to read stories or touch on subjects that make people smile. I have deliberately not made it a political column. Not to say I haven’t had an occasional political column or touched on a subject not always popular. Having said all that I would hope that our readers at the Era-Enterprise would find us to be a good source of community news. Let’s face it, there is enough bad news out there. So I try to make them column where my readers have a chuckle or it causes them to think about the world around them in a positive light.
I have been writing this column since December 31, 2013. That is a lot! Thinking about things to write about is sometimes not so easy, or sometimes (like this week), I have a great idea, then I forget what it was…of course I KNEW I would remember, so I didn’t write the idea down. SMH!
Sometimes, I have a brain and sometimes, I misplace it. Have you ever done that? It is quite easy to do…
As we are moving forward getting ready for the mid-term elections, and more importantly, our very own municipal elections, I hope that you will take the time to actually learn about the candidates and where they have stood on issues that affect you. It is very easy for people running for office to talk as if they know what they are talking about, when in reality they don’t. If the candidate is an incumbent and has been in office, watch videos of the meetings they have been at and see what kind of questions they ask. Were they at the meetings at all? Is it obvious they haven’t read the packet they were given? Or is it obvious that they actually did their due diligence?
You owe it to yourself and the community to vote wisely and be an informed voter.
Until next time…
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
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