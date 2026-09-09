Ask Dr Faye
Question from a Retired Teacher:
DrFaye, I loved teaching for over thirty years. Now that I'm retired, I sometimes wonder if my most meaningful work is behind me. How do I find purpose in this new season?
Answer:
First, thank you for investing your life in others. A career may come to an end, but your influence never does. Retirement is not the conclusion of your purpose; it is the beginning of a new expression of it.
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Honor what you've already built. The lives you've touched continue to reflect your investment, even if you never see the full harvest.
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Recognize that wisdom is one of life's greatest gifts. What you've learned through experience can encourage someone just beginning their journey.
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Stay open to new assignments. Purpose isn't always found in a paycheck. Sometimes it's discovered through mentoring, volunteering, serving, or simply being available when someone needs your encouragement.
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Measure this season differently. Success is no longer about climbing higher; it's about pouring deeper into the people and opportunities God places in your path.
Marketplace Miracles Moment™
Your greatest contribution may not be what you accomplished during your career, but the wisdom you choose to share after it.
DrFaye, "The Minister of Marketplace Miracles"
Founder & CEO, A1 Business Experts LLC
Faith-Driven AI Strategist | Ordained Minister
https://a1businessexperts.com/
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