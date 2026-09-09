WANDA FAYE RUFFIN ROBERSON
September 09, 2026
Wanda Faye Ruffin Roberson went to be with her heavenly father on September 1, 2026, at the age of 84 after a long battle with dementia.
She was born November 30, 1941, to H.C. and Marie Ruffin. She was preceded in by her parents and her sisters Shirley Dollar and Connie Ruffin.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years Don Roberson, one son Eddie Roberson (Lisa) of DeWitt, one daughter Michelle Gunnell (Jeff) of DeWitt, two grandsons Brady Roberson and Tiner Gunnell, three granddaughters Ashlee Roberson, Lacee Fish, and Bridget Nordberg, twelve great grandchildren, and a very best friend of 48 years, Cathy Raper.
Wanda enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, canning, and mowing the yard. She loved her family and friends dearly and enjoyed sharing her delicious meals she prepared with them. She spent many years working with the Arkansas County Fair where she not only canned her own goodies but helped in assisting with all the entries. She was an avid gardener in both vegetable and flower gardens.
She worked for many years at DeWitt Florist, where her creativity and talent would show through on each of her creations.
Wanda was a member of New Life Fellowship Church.
Funeral services were September 4 at Essex Funeral Home with burial following in DeWitt Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 725 McAdams Rd., DeWitt, AR 72042. www.essexfuneralhome.com
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