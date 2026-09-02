Additional Harmful Algal Blooms Detected in Lake Hamilton
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment’s (E&E) Division of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has continued its Harmful Algal Bloom Advisory for Lake Hamilton near Hot Springs, Ark., in Garland County and has confirmed three additional locations. Please see the Harmful Algal Bloom Advisory Map on DEQ’s website for specific locations: https://adeq.state.ar.us/water/planning/hab/. The public is advised to avoid contact with the lake in the affected areas. Cyanobacteria (organisms that make up a harmful algal bloom) have been visually confirmed and supported by preliminary testing. Harmful algal blooms may produce toxic substances that could result in headaches, weakness, shortness of breath, muscle spasms, and gastrointestinal illnesses. Be especially cautious of exposure in children, pets, and livestock. Wash animals off with clean tap water if exposure occurs and avoid letting them ingest toxins when cleaning their coats. DEQ is monitoring the water quality and will lift the advisory when the bloom dissipates. If you suspect a harmful algal bloom, avoid contact with the water and report it. Contact DEQ at ee.habs@arkansas.gov or call 501.682.0744.
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