Ricebirds Defeat Jackrabbits
The Stuttgart Ricebirds traveled to Lonoke to face the Jackrabbits on Friday night. Although this was a non-conference game, both teams played like it was not. The Ricebirds received the ball and drove down to inside the 10 yard. An attempted field goal was no good.
Lonoke drives the ball and on 2nd and 8 from the 39 yard line where Knox Hillman sacks the quarterback with help from Tre Phillips. Next they get a first down and on 3rd and 12 Lonoke scores. The PAT is no good. 0-6 as the 1st quarter ends.
Not to be outdone, Cain Price connects with Taquan Hall after scrambling and Hall is in for a TD! The PAT is good and Stuttgart leads 7-6.
The Birds make a field goal thanks to Parker Ellis and are up 10-6. The Jackrabbits get the ball back and score right before halftime, taking the lead back. 10-13
After halftime the Birds kick off to the Jackrabbits but are stopped by the Birds defense, Keaton Byers and Kiptyn Carey.
Birds take over and Tayquan Hall gets to the 48 yard line. Birds have to punt. Jackrabbits take over but can’t capitalize and have to punt. Cain Price passes to Jordan Minor and a pass interference call moves the ball to the 47 yard line. A penalty against the Jackrabbits for too many players on the field. Price to Jay Griffen puts them at the 20 yard line. Hall breaks two tackles and gets to the 13 yard line. Price keeps and scores. 13-16 Birds.
Keaton Byers gets inside the 5 yard line and Price keeps and scores, PAT is no good. 13-22 Birds
Jackrabbits drive right back and score, Ricebirds block the PAT. 19-22
Ricebirds drive down the field. A hold on Lonoke gives the Birds a first down with 7:10 left, Birds call a time out so Price can consult with Coach Price. Ricebirds score again 19-28 PAT is no good.
Tre Phillips and Beau Barnes sack the quarterback at the 20 yard line. Kiptyn Carey gets an interception and a pick 6. PAT is good. 19-35 Ricebirds. Lonoke has the ball with 1:28 left and quarterback throws and Keaton Byers picks it off. Ricebirds take a knee and the game is over.
Go Birds!
Photos by Brandy whittenburg
Photos by Brandy whittenburg
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