Sr Dragons Lose Home Opener To Wildcats, 20-42
The Senior Dragons played host to the Rison Wildcats on Friday, August 28th during their season home opener. The Dragons played a strong game during the first half of the night but struggled to maintain the second half and fell to the Wildcats with a final score of Dragons 20, Wildcats 42.
First quarter action had the Wildcats scoring a 57-yard touchdown run but the PAT kick was blocked by the Dragons. The Wildcats followed up with a 68-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion. The Dragons would join the scoreboard with a 4-yard touchdown run by Kaden Pippinger’s quarterback keeper. The PAT kick by Gaspar Lemus was good. Scores at the end of the first quarter were Dragons 7, Wildcats 14.
The Dragons would tie the score during the beginning of the second quarter with a 39-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Pippinger to #11 Layden Burns and the PAT kick by Lemus was good. Before the two teams would leave the field for the halftime break, the Wildcats would score another touchdown and PAT kick bringing the first half scores to Dragons 14, Wildcats 21.
Opening the second half, the Wildcats scored a 3-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion. The Dragons would respond with a 9-yard touchdown run but the PAT kick was no good. Closing out the third quarter, the Wildcats would score another touchdown with a 3-yard run and a PAT kick. The scores at the end of the third quarter were Dragons 20, Wildcats 36.
The fourth quarter would be a battle up and down the field between the two teams but only the Wildcats would successfully score with an 8-yard touchdown run. The Dragons would block the PAT kick, and the final score of the game would be Dragons 20, Wildcats 42.
The total plays during the night, Dragons 49, Wildcats 49. Total yards - Dragons 265, Wildcats 352. Passing Yards - Dragons 234, Wildcats -5. Rushing yards - Dragons 31, Wildcats 357. Turnovers - Dragons 4, Wildcats 0. Fumbles lost - Dragons 1, Wildcats 0. Interceptions Thrown - Dragons 3, Wildcats 0.
The Dragons will play host to the Glen Rose Beavers on Friday, September 4th. Kickoff is at 7:00 P.M. in Dragon Stadium.
Photos by LeeAnn Morgan
Photos by LeeAnn Morgan
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!