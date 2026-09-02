STUTTGART EXTENDS HELP AS GARY MOVES FROM BLACKOUT TO RECOVERY
The lights are coming back on in Gary, Indiana, but the work of recovery is far from over. Stuttgart residents now have an opportunity to help families replace what was lost during one of the most severe power emergencies in the utility company’s history.
A powerful line of thunderstorms struck northwestern Indiana on August 11, producing destructive straight-line winds reported as high as 99 miles per hour. Trees and power lines were brought down, roads and homes were damaged, and more than 300,000 NIPSCO customers initially lost electricity. Gary was among the hardest-hit communities.
Some residents remained without power for nearly two weeks. Families lost refrigerated and frozen food, businesses lost income, and residents who depend on electrically powered medical equipment faced serious challenges. Shelters, cooling centers, food distributions and charging stations were opened as utility crews worked to rebuild damaged portions of the electrical system.
NBC 5 Chicago reported that NIPSCO expected widespread service in Gary to be restored by 11:59 p.m. on August 25. The utility has since announced that its primary restoration work is complete and that electricity has returned to nearly all homes and businesses able to receive service safely. A limited number of customers may remain disconnected because of damage to electrical systems, weatherheads or other equipment located on private property.
Restoring electricity, however, does not restore everything families lost. Many residents must still replace spoiled food, clean damaged homes, repair personal property and recover income lost during the extended shutdown. For them, the end of the major outage marks the beginning, not the end of recovery.
Stuttgart community advocate Robert Chambers helped bring attention to both the continuing needs in Gary and the local opportunity to respond. Information shared by Chambers identified Victor’s Empowerment Center as the Stuttgart collection point for relief donations.
Community members may deliver donated items to Victor’s Empowerment Center, 805 N. Grand St. in Stuttgart, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. According to the local announcement, the Greater Arkansas Red Cross will collect the donated supplies on Friday and coordinate their delivery to Gary.
Those who prefer to contribute financially may make checks payable as directed by the organizers to the Greater Arkansas Red Cross and designate the contribution for the people of Gary, Indiana. Donors should confirm the current instructions with Victor’s Empowerment Center before submitting monetary gifts by calling 870-830-7439
This effort reminds us that compassion is not limited by geography. Stuttgart may be hundreds of miles from Gary, but generosity can travel wherever it is needed.
Around Town Insight™: Turning the lights back on ends the blackout. Helping families rebuild what they lost strengthens the recovery.
Around Town with DrFaye is shining a light on the people, businesses, organizations, and everyday community builders whose stories deserve to be seen and heard. Watch the program, recommend a guest, or apply to be featured at AroundTown.DrFaye.com.
DrFaye
Chief Fundability Officer — The Fundability Institute™
Host, Around Town with DrFaye | Faith Alive in 5
TheFundabilityInstitute.com | AroundTown.DrFaye.com | FaithAlivein5.com
compliance@drfaye.com
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