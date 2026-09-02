Start this year off right with QualChoice’s back-to-school health checklist
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Aug. 20, 2026) – Most students in Arkansas have started the 2026-2027 school year, which means many parents are buying school supplies, packing lunches and running their kids to and from different activities. Prioritizing children’s health should also be at the top of parents’ to-do lists, and QualChoice has a checklist to help families start the school year on the right track.
Item #1: Get health screenings and updated vaccines.
Following the American Academy of Pediatrics’ vaccine schedule is important for defending your children and others against diseases like measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), chickenpox and polio. Schools typically require proof of certain immunizations before allowing children to enroll, so have copies of these records ready to submit to your children’s school. Many sports also require physicals to be completed before the start of the season. Taking children to their pediatricians before school starts for a regular checkup can help make sure they are on target to meet major growth milestones, as well as ensuring that they are well and ready to start the school year.
Item #2: Create and promote healthy sleep patterns.
Resting well is essential for healthy development in children. Establishing good sleep habits early will help your children as they grow up. Having a routine that you and your kids follow each night before bed will help them grow accustomed to winding down, which can make it easier for them to fall asleep. As children get older, make sure weekend routines are not too relaxed. A disrupted sleep schedule, even if only for a few days, can make it difficult to get back into following the normal routine.
Item #3: Focus on nutrition and physical activity.
As your children make more choices about what to eat, try to pack healthier, balanced meals for their lunch or encourage them to choose healthier foods in the cafeteria. Older kids and teens may become more conscious of their weight, so be aware of any changes in their eating patterns. Demonstrate and reinforce eating balanced meals, and remind children that food is the fuel their bodies need to keep going.
Item #4: Address emotional wellness and stress management.
Children often face stress from a variety of places as they head back to school. Make sure you help them differentiate between good stress, which might look like being in a challenging class, and bad stress, which might be dealing with a bully. Having a creative outlet or playing sports can help your child manage their stress and learn valuable skills at the same time. Stay tuned in to your child’s emotional health as well. If you notice a change in their behavior, a decline in their grades or performance in a sport, or anything else unusual, gently bring it up with them. If you think your children might benefit from therapy, talk to them about it and consult with their pediatrician or primary care provider.
Item #5: Practice good hygiene to prevent illnesses.
Germs can spread quickly in school settings, so remind your kids about the importance of regularly washing their hands with soap and water, as well as before meals and after using the bathroom. You may also need to reinforce why maintaining personal hygiene through bathing or showering, brushing their teeth daily and using deodorant are also good practices. As flu season approaches, remind children to avoid touching their face, particularly their eyes, nose and mouth, and to cover their mouth and nose with a tissue or their elbow when coughing or sneezing.
As families head back to school, this checklist can help parents prepare their kids to have a successful school year. Helping children create healthy habits now will help them as they grow up, as well as contribute to the well-being of their classmates and school community. The AAP has more information for parents and families at www.healthychildren.org.
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