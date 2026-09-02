Catherine Trussell Celebrates 100th Birthday
Every day we are given is a blessing, but reaching the remarkable age of 100 is a milestone worthy of special recognition. Catherine Trussell recently celebrated her 100th birthday, bringing with her a century of memories, experiences, and stories that span generations. Her party was held on Saturday, August 22nd at the DeWitt Community Center where she had so many turn out for this momentous occasion.
Trussell was born on August 25, 1926, in Hugo, Oklahoma, and was an only child. During the Great Depression, her father traveled to New Mexico in search of work, and the family lived there for a period of time before eventually returning to Arkansas County. The family later moved to Point Deluce, where they farmed 200 acres of family land.
As a young girl, Trussell attended the Brown School, a one-room schoolhouse that required her to walk to school each day. It was during these early years that she began building the memories that would remain with her throughout her long life.
Trussell eventually met the love of her life, Estel, and the two were married for nearly 71 years. Together, they built a life centered around family, hard work, and commitment.
In her younger years, Trussell also embarked on an adventure that was unusual for a woman of her generation. She traveled with friends and family to New York City, where she worked for Reader’s Digest. However, when her parents purchased a country store in Arkansas County, she returned home and remained with her grandmother.
Trussell later attended the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, where she obtained an emergency teaching license. She taught for approximately three years before accepting a position with J.W. Porter Lumber Company. She remained with the company for the next 40 years, building a long and successful career.
Family has always remained an important part of Trussell’s life. She has two children, Janis Dougan and Dennis Trussell. Janis has one daughter, D’Lisa Haas, who has two sons and one daughter. Dennis has one daughter, Nikki, who has five children. Trussell is also blessed with seven great-grandchildren.
Even after decades of working, Trussell says she never truly retired. For the past 26 years, she has continued to handle much of the financial work for Dennis Trussell’s business. At times, she could be found there on a daily basis, demonstrating the same work ethic she has carried throughout her life.
Those who have had the opportunity to visit with Trussell quickly discover that she has a lifetime of stories to share. At 100 years old, she remains sharp, engaging, and full of memories from a century that has seen tremendous changes in the world.
Reaching 100 years of age is an extraordinary accomplishment, and Trussell’s life is a testament to family, perseverance, hard work, and the many experiences that shape a life well lived. Happy 100th birthday, Ms. Catherine!
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