Ag for Autism–Helping the Delta and Northeast Arkansas
Ag for Autism bestowed a $3,000 grant to DeWitt Elementary for a Sensory Room in June. Pictured are Crystal Harrison, Lauryn Watkins Tacker, and Vanessa Adams.
Back several months ago, Renee Holmes from the University of Arkansas Partners in Autism, spoke at First Baptist Church, along with Lauryn Tacker, Vice President on the Board for Ag for Autism, both spoke at First Baptist Church in DeWitt informing parents in the area who have special needs children, of the fantastic non-profit program—Ag for Autism—that began in 2012. This program is an allegiance of local businesses and a community of volunteers dedicated to helping individuals and families affected by autism. Ag for Autism has donated over a half million dollars to counties in the Delta. The organization focuses on raising money for grants that specialized individuals can request for money who can’t afford therapy. A large part is that parents must apply for TEFRA—if you know nothing about this governmental form, please reach out to either Lauryn or Renee for help. This organization is dedicated to raising awareness and actively participates in events every year to raise funds in support of the Autism community.
This program provides grants to our local school district, in which DeWitt just received a $3,000 grant for a sensory room for specialized children. Schools can also ask for specialized playground equipment, a calming room, and training to spread awareness for those that may see some obstacles as a lost cause. There is also a Podcast which connects parents, and they can listen to that can help them to not feel alone. Resource Conferences have been held in DeWitt, and if Stuttgart would like to get involved in helping their students and children, please get in touch.
Lauryn Watkins Tacker is a former Arkansas County native, and she gives it her all to help parents/schools in our area get the help they need. Even though the organization is based in Jonesboro, she forcefully advocates that those in this area also receive help. 1 in 31 children are diagnosed with Autism. Ag for Autism has been able to donate and grant Speech Devices on Tablets, indoor swings, trampolines, weighted vests, blankets, adaptive strollers, and car seats all for free. Events in Northeast Arkansas and the Arkansas Delta area will be held in the near future if you have more questions. Their largest fundraiser is a Super Bowl Event in Jonesboro in the new year.
A whopping $210,870 has been granted out in which over 300 districts/families/non-profits applied in the last several months. If you are needing help, grant money can also fund therapy, sensory tools, devices, as well as support schools, clinics, and educators in the region. Grant season will open back up in April. Please check out their Facebook page or their website— agforautism.org—and their email address is agforautism@gmail.com. Parents can connect and communicate with other families with special needs children as well as provide vital resources to support those to empower and support daily lives. There are many ways for people and organizations to get involved by sponsoring an event, donations, or just volunteering.
An added feature in our area is that Ja Chambless at Pattillo Center School offers an Autism waiver program. She and others go in homes to observe up to 20 hours of Applied Behaviour Analysis Therapy. It helps these children to build life skills and help those who may have challenging behaviours. Parents must apply for their child before age 4, and the therapy goes on for three years to age 7. Ja is the consultant lead in which she helps service all of Arkansas County.
If your children qualify, they can receive so many helpful accommodations for no cost. For more information on Ag for Autism, contact their website or Facebook page, and Ja Chambless at Pattillo Center School can also help.
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