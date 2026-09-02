‘Find your spark:’ How to join an Arkansas 4-H club
Fast Facts
- New members can join Arkansas 4-H anytime; re-enrollment runs Sept. 1-Dec. 31
- Arkansas 4-H has more than 650 clubs in state; clubs located in every county
- 4-H scholarships available at local, state and national level
With more than 650 active clubs in the state, Arkansas 4-H provides youth in every county with hands-on opportunities to develop life skills and serve their communities.
Arkansas 4-H is a youth development program that offers hands-on learning opportunities to help kids grow into contributing members of society. It is operated through the Cooperative Extension Service, the outreach arm of the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture.
New members can enroll in 4-H at any time, and the re-enrollment window for returning members opens Sept. 1 and runs through Dec. 31.
There is no cost to enroll. To register, parents should directly contact their local county 4-H agent, who will be able to help determine which local club matches their child’s interests.
“Projects offered in the club and the child’s age are factors in placing youth in clubs,” Nistler said. “If the club is mainly younger or older members, the 4-H agent will be able to facilitate the match.”
What is 4-H?
Debbie Nistler, assistant vice president for 4-H and youth development for the Division of Agriculture, said 4-H is designed to help youth find and flourish within their interests.
“The wonderful thing about 4-H is you can do anything,” Nistler said. “We are all about youth finding their spark — what excites them? We use this ‘spark’ or project to teach life skills. The only limitation is the volunteers and staff we have available to support that project.”
A 4-H club is usually a community-level group led by a screened, trained volunteer. Sometimes a club may be at the county level and led by a county extension agent.
“Clubs are intended to be a fun, safe group to learn and grow with,” Nistler said. “They have youth officers who assist in leading meetings about new club business, and educational activities led by an adult volunteer or guest speaker. These activities help youth learn new skills.”
“Clubs in communities are the foundation of our program,” Nistler said. “By joining a club, youth build their skills and grow, with opportunities to grow to the county, district, state, regional, national and even international level.”
Nistler said clubs usually meet monthly and may meet more often leading up to large events, such as the county fair. Some 4-H clubs are oriented around specific project areas. Nistler said projects “are the tool we use to teach life skills.”
“For example, if your child is interested in robotics and we don’t have a club in your area that offers that project focus, parents can start a club,” Nistler said. “Some clubs have one project because it is a very intensive project, such as shooting sports or horses. Some clubs, referred to as community clubs, have many projects, which are based on the willingness of the volunteer leader to support those projects.”
National 4-H mission mandates are civic engagement and citizenship, healthy living, and science, engineering and technology. Within these areas, youth can focus on narrower subjects such as specific animals, public speaking, leadership, photography, woodworking, food nutrition and food prep, forestry, veterinary science and more.
“Honestly, what the project is matters less than the passion that child has for it,” Nistler said. “If they are excited to learn and grow with that project, they can also learn many other skills at the same time, such as self-esteem and critical thinking.”
Youth can have multiple projects. As they get older and grow in the program, members often reduce the number to focus on a bigger passion project.
Record keeping and competition
Throughout the course of their 4-H careers, members are encouraged to keep detailed record books documenting the process and outcome of their projects. Nistler said these record books are a “hidden gem” of the 4-H program.
“Youth develop so many life skills through recordkeeping: planning, reflection, budgeting, tracking project growth and strategizing for the future,” Nistler said.
In their record books, 4-H members also document their participation and achievements in program competitions. Competitions can start at the club level and grow to national and even international opportunities, Nistler said.
“Competitions are an opportunity for the 4-H’er to show us what they have learned through the year in their club and beyond,” Nistler said. “After competition, the 4-H’er will reflect on what they have learned through that experience and plan for the next year. How can I improve? Where are there areas in which I can grow? What can I do differently?”
Many contests culminate at Arkansas 4-H State O-Rama, an annual event that brings together members from across the state for 40 competitive events. Most of these contests require individuals or teams to qualify at the county and district levels, but O-Rama also includes state-only contests.
O-Rama contests include fashion review, gun safety and BB shooting, livestock identification, interior design, welding, archery and many more.
Scholarship opportunities
Nistler said Arkansas 4-H currently offers college scholarships and awards state-level record book winners with sponsorships to attend National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Georgia.
At the recent 2026 4-H State O-Rama, the Arkansas 4-H Foundation awarded $91,500 in college scholarships to 41 members, ranging from $1,000 to $8,000 each. The Foundation awarded an additional $61,500 in sponsorships to 40 members to attend the National 4-H Congress.
“We also offer many event scholarships to attend events and camps from the county level through the international level,” Nistler said. “The county and state promote all applications.”
A family affair
4-H offers benefits to the entire family, not just the youth participants, Nistler said.
“4-H is always a family affair,” Nistler said. “Youth need support from family to complete projects, and clubs are successful when families provide this support. Parent volunteers make up a large percentage of club leaders, and 4-H would not thrive without them.”
The program also prioritizes community service, teaching members the importance of giving back.
“Youth become deeply involved with where they live, and they learn to respect and grow that community,” Nistler said. “They develop skills to become strong community members and leaders. 4-H skills last a lifetime, and they truly transform youth and communities.”
Visit 4h.uada.edu to learn more about the youth development organization or contact your local county agent for information on how to enroll.
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