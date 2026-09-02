ARDOT Expands Street Smart Children’s Road Safety Education Program for 2026-27 School Year
The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) has launched Phase Two of its award-winning children’s road safety education program known as Street Smart – developed in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE).
Street Smart Phase One launched ahead of the 2025-26 school year with classroom materials and lesson plans for grades 6 through 8. Street Smart Phase Two expands the program for the 2026-27 school year with a brand new slate of materials for grades 9 through 12.
The high school materials come as one package that educators can use at any point during a student’s high school career. They include 12 lessons, one interactive trivia game, and nine videos featuring real Arkansas teens.
While the middle school curriculum focuses on pedestrian, bicycle, and passenger safety, the high school curriculum shifts the focus to the driver’s seat – covering situations new drivers may not have learned about on their driver’s test. Topics include work zone safety, the dangers of speeding and impaired driving, what to do when pulled over, sharing the road with other vehicles, interacting with commercial motor vehicles, navigating roundabouts, and more.
“Education is an important pillar of roadway safety. The Street Smart program was created for new drivers and the drivers of tomorrow. The program brings active and engaging lessons to young people and meets them where they are,” ARDOT Director Jared Wiley said. “My desire is that educators in Arkansas continue to learn about and incorporate these ready-built lessons into their curriculum. Together we can improve roadway safety in Arkansas for generations to come.”
Street Smart was nationally recognized with two awards – an Hermes and a Telly – for the quality of its video content. All Street Smart materials were created alongside ADE and a panel of real Arkansas educators. The materials meet state education standards and have received an ADE stamp of approval.
The classroom materials are free upon request to any educator in Arkansas by visiting the program’s website: StreetSmartAR.org.
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