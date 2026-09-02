Sisemore is First Runner Up in AHCA Pageant
Flora Sisemore proudly represented Crestpark DeWitt in the District 6 AHCA Pageant, where she was honored as First Runner-Up.
A lifelong resident of Arkansas County, Flora is known for her dedication to her community, including an impressive 60-year career with the same bank in DeWitt. She has also devoted many years to volunteer work and supporting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Flora’s accomplishments, community spirit, and warm personality make her a wonderful representative of Crestpark DeWitt and the District 6 community.
Congratulations to Ms. Flora Sisemore on this accomplishment!
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