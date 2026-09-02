Rotary Hears on Victims Rights
The Stuttgart Rotary Club met recently and heard from Leslie Boone of Victim’s Rights Arkansas. Boone talked about how the Justice System is not always friendly to victim’s, nor do we have a Victim’s Bill of Rights as other states do. They have statutory rights but not constitutional rights. Act 873 of the 2015 session created Laura’s Card, which is a card that is given out by law enforcement in a domestic violence situation. It lists resources for victims as well as the rights given to the victim by law. Laura’s card is named after Boone’s sister Laura, who was a victim of violence.
Police officers are now required to give Laura’s card and add their name and badge number to victims of domestic violence.
“We must also understand the difference between a right written on paper and a right that a person has standing to protect. Enforceable means there is a remedy when the right is not followed. Standing means the victim can be recognized by the court when asking for that remedy. Those words may sound technical, but their human meaning is simple: the victim matters before the decision is made.
The right to be informed says, “you deserve to understand.’ The right to be present says, ‘you have not been erased.’ The right to be heard says, ‘Your experience matters.’ and the right to be notified says, "The system must not move forward without giving you the information needed to participate and protect yourself.” said Boone.
Victims’ rights rebuild lives. They restore safety. They give survivors a voice. And when those rights are honored–every victim, every right, every crime, every time–we move closer to a justice system worthy of the people it serves.
Boone thanked Rotary for standing with victims.
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