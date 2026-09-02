Planning and Zoning Meets
The Planning and Zoning Commission held a Public Hearing on August 25, prior to the regular meeting.
The hearing was to discuss the Murphy Oil Preliminary Plat and Variance request at 808 N. Buerkle. Sam Gassiott with Pan American Engineers was present to answer questions. The variance will allow trucks to deliver to the property. They will widen Spring Street It will also allow a sign to be placed 35 feet in the air. After much discussion, the commission passed the request.
The regular meeting was called to order and minutes from the June 23 meeting were approved.
The Code Enforcement Officer’s Report for June and July were passed. Along with building permits for June and July.
With no more business to come before the commission, the meeting was adjourned.
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