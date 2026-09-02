Special Event at Museum
A wonderful event at the Grand Prairie Museum happened recently when the Finken family donated a beautiful painting done by A.P. Finken. The unveiling was held recently with the brother of the woman who commissioned the painting, and grandsons present. Also present was Ed’s daughter, Brenda Linsmeier. His grandsons were Dr. Scott Carle and Ken Carle, with their wives Deniece and Rhonda.
According to Fara Foster, Director of the Museum, Mr. Finken’s dream was to have an arts center, now we do, the Grand Prairie Museum of the Arts.
Ed Abel, brother of Delores Abel-Ottenad shared stories of Mr. Fenken and his family. Delores commissioned the painting for her and her husband’s offices. After Delores and her husband died, her children weren’t sure what to do with the painting so Ed recommended they call the museum and they did.
A group of about 25 people were in attendance for the unveiling of the painting.
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