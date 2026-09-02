Move with Ease to Help with Chronic Pain
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend exercise regimens as a treatment for chronic pain. The University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture, Cooperative Extension Service in Arkansas County is offering a restorative movements class, Move with Ease, to help adults with chronic pain improve flexibility, increase joint mobility, and practice deep breathing. This 12-session program is structured to provide a safe and low-impact physical activity option for individuals with chronic pain. Sessions will include training on low-impact, restorative movements to aid in chronic pain management. Information on nutrition, overall wellness, and self-reflection will be implemented as well.
Sessions will meet twice weekly, on Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Community
Room, Phillips Community College, 1210 Rice Belt Avenue, DeWitt. The class will be held October 8 – November 24, 2026. The class will be instructed by Alta Lockley, County Extension Agent-4-H/Family & Consumer Sciences, who has been trained to lead the program.
Room, Phillips Community College, 1210 Rice Belt Avenue, DeWitt. The class will be held October 8 – November 24, 2026. The class will be instructed by Alta Lockley, County Extension Agent-4-H/Family & Consumer Sciences, who has been trained to lead the program.
To participate in Move with Ease – Movements that aid in chronic pain management, you must be 18 years or older. Space is limited, so sign up now by contacting the Arkansas County Extension Service at (870)659-2058 by October 1.
The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact the Arkansas County Extension Office at (870)659-2058 as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
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