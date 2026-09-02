“The Heroes’ Hall of Faith”
Entrance into it isn’t because of our remarkable accomplishments.
It’s because of our trust in the One Who created us.
Yes, Hebrews 11 is often called the “Heroes’ Hall of Faith” chapter because of all the saints’ names who are listed there. Many of them are known to most Bible readers (e.g., Abel, Enoch, Noah, Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Joseph, Moses, Joshua, Rahab, Gideon, Samson and David).
Then, there are other lesser-known individuals like Barak and Jephthah who “made the cut” and were included in the listing (v.32). And, for sure, the anonymous author of Hebrews could have included the names of some of the prophets, the four Gospel writers, the Apostles, Paul, Barnabas, Silas, Timothy, Apollos, Mary and Martha, etc., if he’d wanted to, but he didn’t.
Regardless, the thing that set these individuals—and even those unnamed and unknown—apart was their Faith. None of them were perfect; however, each one of them (like Abraham) simply “believed God and it was accounted to them for Righteousness” (Genesis 15:6).
In other words, they believed “God is and is a Rewarder of them who diligently seek Him” (Heb. 11:6). They didn’t have perfect Faith, but they did have persevering Faith that said, like Job, “Though He slay me, yet will I trust Him” (Job 13:15).
Yes, it was Faith in God, the Giver of Grace, that enabled Noah to keep pounding nails and preaching “Repent! A Flood is coming!” for 120 years without a single convert. And, it was Faith that caused Abraham to leave family, friends, familiar faces and places: and “go without knowing where he was going” (Genesis 12:1-4; Heb. 11:8).
The same was true with all the others mentioned in Heb. 11 and it’s important for us to notice that some of the saints had miraculous deliverances: while “others were tortured, endured cruel mocking, scourging, imprisonment, sawn-in-half, thrown to wild animals, beheaded, boiled in oil, burned at the stake, etc.” (vv.34-37).
This doesn’t meant those who were “delivered from” were more spiritual than those who “succumbed to” such mistreatment. Instead, it shows that all of them remained faithful to God in spite of it all because they knew “the One Who promised is faithful” (Heb. 10:23).
Yes, in every generation there have been those whom God set free from certain death (e.g., Corrie ten Boom), while there were others who met a martyr’s death (e.g., the 21 Coptic Christians who were killed by the IS on the shores of Tripoli in 2015).
That’s why it’s so important us to follow their examples even today: for they were following the Example of Christ during His time here on earth (Philippians 2:5-8). They knew—as should we—that following Christ means “denying ourselves” and “dying to ourselves” (Luke 9:23; Galatians 2:20).
Most likely, our names will never be written down in the Book of Martyrs or be included in a best-selling book about “Suffering Saints” for future generations. But, that’s okay: because the same One Who created us in secret in our mother’s womb is the same One Who knows everything we do and the trials we endure.
Yes, He knows those times when you were passed over for promotion because of your Christian beliefs. He sees those weeping wives whose alcoholic husbands were verbally and physically abusive—but, they still stuck it out in hopes of leading him to Christ.
God is truly a “tear-catching, sparrow-watching, hair-counting God” Who uses us where we are as witnesses of His great Grace and Mercy (Ps. 56:8; Matthew 6:26; 10:29-31).
So, don’t lose Hope when you’re beat-up and worn-out to the place where you even “despair of life itself.” Even Paul felt that way at one time, but then realized God allowed it so he’d learn to depend upon Him instead of himself (II Corinthians 1:8-10).
Yes, keep on, keepin’ on by “patiently running the Race that’s set before you” (Heb. 12:1). Stay focused on Jesus each day and one of these days you’ll hear Him welcoming you Home as He says “Well-done, good-and-faithful servant. Enter now into My eternal Joy” (Mt. 25:21). Won’t that be wonderful?? Glory! Hallelujah!! Thank You, Jesus.
(NOTE: If you’d like to contact Bro. Tom or receive his daily devotional, entitled “Morning Manna,” you can e-mail him at pressingon@hotmail.com).
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!