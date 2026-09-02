The Last One to Leave
Most mornings, we notice the people who arrive first.
The coffee shop opens.
The school buses begin rolling.
Employees pull into parking lots.
The town slowly comes to life.
But I've been thinking about someone else.
The last one to leave.
When the restaurant closes, someone is still wiping tables and mopping floors.
When the last customer leaves the grocery store, someone is restocking shelves for tomorrow morning.
After the final football game, someone is picking up trash from the stands.
When everyone else has gone home, someone is locking doors, turning off lights, checking alarms, and making sure everything is ready for another day.
Their work begins when ours is ending.
Most of us never see them.
Yet every morning we benefit from what they did the night before.
I suppose that's true in life, too.
Some of the most important work is done when no one is watching.
Parents folding laundry after the children are asleep.
Teachers are preparing tomorrow's lesson long after the school day has ended.
Nurses finishing paperwork before heading home after a long shift.
Volunteers stacking chairs after everyone else has left the fellowship hall.
Business owners balancing the books after locking the front door.
City crews repairing streets while traffic is light.
Factory workers finishing third shift just as the rest of the town begins to wake up.
Their names may never appear in the newspaper.
Most people will never know the extra hour they gave.
The sacrifice they made.
The problem they quietly solved.
But tomorrow will be better because they cared enough to finish well.
We live in a world that celebrates the starting line.
New ideas.
New businesses.
New projects.
New beginnings.
Those things deserve celebrating.
But there's another kind of greatness.
The greatness of finishing.
Finishing the job.
Finishing the shift.
Finishing the promise.
Finishing what you said you would do, even when no one is standing there to applaud.
Character is often revealed in those quiet moments after everyone else has gone home.
When doing the right thing is a choice.
When excellence is a decision.
When integrity is measured by what happens after the crowd disappears.
Communities are stronger because of people who finish well.
They're the last ones to leave because they care about the first ones to arrive tomorrow.
That's a beautiful way to serve.
The next time you're the last one turning out the lights at work, closing a gate, locking a door, or cleaning up after everyone else has gone home, remember this:
Someone's tomorrow will be better because of what you chose to do today.
That kind of work may never earn applause.
But it always matters.
Marketplace Miracles Moment™
Communities flourish because ordinary people choose to finish what they start. Excellence isn't just found in opening the door each morning—it's found in caring enough to close it well each evening. The work no one sees often becomes the foundation everyone depends on.
Do you know someone whose work begins after everyone else goes home? We'd love to share their story. Visit AroundTown.DrFaye.com to nominate a third-shift worker, custodian, healthcare professional, volunteer, business owner, city employee, or another everyday hero to be featured on Around Town with DrFaye. Together, let's recognize the people whose quiet dedication keeps our communities ready for tomorrow.
DrFaye
Pastor Coach™ | Author | Speaker | Host of Around Town with DrFaye
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