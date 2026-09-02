Letter to the Editor
September 02, 2026
Dear Editor,
Today I was searching a list of the names of men who were in my basic training company. One name on the list was that of a fellow trainee who I met and knew briefly during Basic Training at Fort Polk, Louisiana. His name was Wade Hobbs. I searched the internet for that name hoping not to find his name on the Vietnam Memorial wall. Thankfully my search led me instead to your publication and there to my pleasant surprise was an article featuring and honoring Wade Hobbs. Until today I knew him only as Hobbs or as our drill sergeant Gilbert Veal called him “Hubb”.
For me, your article was an interesting look back in time. After Basic Training I lost track of Hobbs and did not hear or see his name again until now. I know that he is the real Hobbs because his picture looks much like I remember him. Back in 1967 he was a tall, muscular, handsome and good natured soldier with a quick smile. His picture looks much like I remember him. However, one day I saw the aggressive side of Private Hobbs. My explanation follows:
My cousin Glenn and I volunteered for the draft together hoping to remain together throughout our time in the Army. We were in the same platoon during Basic but were separated soon after. Glenn was sent to Korea and I to Vietnam. One day we were training for close combat using pugil sticks as our weapons. Pugil sticks are padded poles that for training purposes replace rifles and bayonets. We were instructed to form a straight line and told that the man in front of you was to be your opponent and we were to engage upon signal. In our line was Hobbs, Glenn and I in that order. I was relieved to know that Glenn and not I would be the unfortunate one to oppose Hobbs. But seconds before the “Go” signal was given Glenn broke formation and quickly jumped in line behind me which made Hobbs my opponent. At the signal, he turned around to face me and with one quick, clean stroke of his pugil stick laid me out on the ground. Glenn laughed but I felt embarrassed and betrayed by Glenn, my cousin and lifelong friend. It’s all funny now but was not very funny then.
In 1967 and 1968 I was a combat rifleman with the 4th Infantry Division in the Central Highlands of Vietnam. Hobbs was, according to your article, with the 196th Light Infantry Brigade. I do not know where that unit served in Vietnam. I would like to have any contact information that would help me get in touch with Wade Hobbs. I assume you have had and might still have that information. I won’t ask you to share Hobbs’ contact information with me without his approval but it would be greatly appreciated if you would forward my contact information along with this letter to him.
I doubt that Hobbs remembers me but he just might remember the time when he knocked a 5’11, 130 pound fellow “grunt” to the ground.
Thank you.
Today I was searching a list of the names of men who were in my basic training company. One name on the list was that of a fellow trainee who I met and knew briefly during Basic Training at Fort Polk, Louisiana. His name was Wade Hobbs. I searched the internet for that name hoping not to find his name on the Vietnam Memorial wall. Thankfully my search led me instead to your publication and there to my pleasant surprise was an article featuring and honoring Wade Hobbs. Until today I knew him only as Hobbs or as our drill sergeant Gilbert Veal called him “Hubb”.
For me, your article was an interesting look back in time. After Basic Training I lost track of Hobbs and did not hear or see his name again until now. I know that he is the real Hobbs because his picture looks much like I remember him. Back in 1967 he was a tall, muscular, handsome and good natured soldier with a quick smile. His picture looks much like I remember him. However, one day I saw the aggressive side of Private Hobbs. My explanation follows:
My cousin Glenn and I volunteered for the draft together hoping to remain together throughout our time in the Army. We were in the same platoon during Basic but were separated soon after. Glenn was sent to Korea and I to Vietnam. One day we were training for close combat using pugil sticks as our weapons. Pugil sticks are padded poles that for training purposes replace rifles and bayonets. We were instructed to form a straight line and told that the man in front of you was to be your opponent and we were to engage upon signal. In our line was Hobbs, Glenn and I in that order. I was relieved to know that Glenn and not I would be the unfortunate one to oppose Hobbs. But seconds before the “Go” signal was given Glenn broke formation and quickly jumped in line behind me which made Hobbs my opponent. At the signal, he turned around to face me and with one quick, clean stroke of his pugil stick laid me out on the ground. Glenn laughed but I felt embarrassed and betrayed by Glenn, my cousin and lifelong friend. It’s all funny now but was not very funny then.
In 1967 and 1968 I was a combat rifleman with the 4th Infantry Division in the Central Highlands of Vietnam. Hobbs was, according to your article, with the 196th Light Infantry Brigade. I do not know where that unit served in Vietnam. I would like to have any contact information that would help me get in touch with Wade Hobbs. I assume you have had and might still have that information. I won’t ask you to share Hobbs’ contact information with me without his approval but it would be greatly appreciated if you would forward my contact information along with this letter to him.
I doubt that Hobbs remembers me but he just might remember the time when he knocked a 5’11, 130 pound fellow “grunt” to the ground.
Thank you.
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