Real Questions. Real Wisdom. Real Hope.
Question from a College Student: DrFaye, it seems like everyone my age already knows what they want to do with their lives. I’m still trying to figure it out. Am I falling behind?
Answer: Absolutely not. One of the greatest myths is that everyone else has life figured out. Most people are discovering their purpose one step at a time, even if they don’t say it out loud.
Don’t compare your beginning to someone else’s middle. Every journey has its own timeline.
Stay curious. Every class, job, volunteer opportunity, and conversation teaches you something about yourself.
Build character while you build your career. Skills may open doors, but character determines how long they stay open.
Trust the process. Clarity often comes while you’re moving forward, not while you’re waiting for every answer.
Transformation Thought: Your future isn’t built by having all the answers today. It’s built by taking the next faithful step.
Readers may submit anonymous questions at AskDrFaye.com.
Around Town with DrFaye celebrates the people, businesses, organizations, and everyday community builders whose work deserves to be seen. Share a story, recommend a guest, or apply to be featured at AroundTown.DrFaye.com.
DrFaye
Pastor Coach™ | Author | Speaker | Host of Around Town with DrFaye
Answer: Absolutely not. One of the greatest myths is that everyone else has life figured out. Most people are discovering their purpose one step at a time, even if they don’t say it out loud.
Don’t compare your beginning to someone else’s middle. Every journey has its own timeline.
Stay curious. Every class, job, volunteer opportunity, and conversation teaches you something about yourself.
Build character while you build your career. Skills may open doors, but character determines how long they stay open.
Trust the process. Clarity often comes while you’re moving forward, not while you’re waiting for every answer.
Transformation Thought: Your future isn’t built by having all the answers today. It’s built by taking the next faithful step.
Readers may submit anonymous questions at AskDrFaye.com.
Around Town with DrFaye celebrates the people, businesses, organizations, and everyday community builders whose work deserves to be seen. Share a story, recommend a guest, or apply to be featured at AroundTown.DrFaye.com.
DrFaye
Pastor Coach™ | Author | Speaker | Host of Around Town with DrFaye
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