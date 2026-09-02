Dawn’s Delights
You know, I have always marvelled at how many people view our Facebook page and our website, but this week it really hit home. When the mail came this week there was a letter in it from an Ed Case, of Louisiana. Mr. Case is an older gentleman who served in the Vietnam War. He had been searching on the internet with a list of names of others he had served with. He came across an article I did recently about Wade Hobbs being honored at Rotary with a Quilt from Quilts of Valor. He reached out to me because of the article. I, in turn, copied the letter he sent me and gave it to Mr. Hobbs at that week’s Rotary meeting.
I reached out to Mr. Case this morning by phone but he did not answer. If you know me, you know I left a very detailed message and look forward to him returning my call.
I have published the letter in this week’s Era-Enterprise under Letter to the Editor. It is an interesting read and really shows how we can connect with those who we once knew. The internet gets a lot of negative publicity these days because of bad people. But, sometimes, it can be used for good and I feel this was one of those times.
I look forward to talking with Mr. Case myself, and I am excited to talk with Mr. Hobbs after they
have a chance to talk and reminisce with one another. It really is a small world we live in.
Until next time…
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