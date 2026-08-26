Ricebirds Defeat Jacksonville in Preseason Scrimmage

August 26, 2026
by Dawn Teer

The Ricebirds travelled to Jacksonville for their preseason benefit scrimmage against Jacksonville 17-14.
 The Ricebirds have 14 starters returning from last year’s 12-1 Ricebirds. They are often cited as the preseason No. 1 team in Arkansas Class 4A.





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