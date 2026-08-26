Senior Dragons Are Ready For Their Home Opener and Senior Night
Senior Dragon #6, Raedric Frye receives a successful pass to score the first touchdown of the night against the Carlisle Bison at the AAA Benefit Match
On Tuesday, August 18th, the Senior High Dragons traveled to Carlisle to participate in an Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) Benefit Match against the Bison where all adults and children paid a general admission fee of $5.00 with all proceeds going to the Arkansas Activities Association. The Dragons played a great game and won with a score of 28-0.
Come out this Friday (8/28) as the Dragons play their season opener by hosting the Rison Wildcats. This will also be the senior recognition night by the DeWitt Athletic Booster Club for the athletes involved in football, cheer, cross country, and golf. Senior activities are at 6:30pm. Game time kickoff is at 7:00pm.
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