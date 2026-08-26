Meet The Dragons For Fall Sports Hosted By DABC
The DeWitt Athletic Booster Club (DABC) hosted their annual Meet The Dragons dinner and membership drive at the Arkansas County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall on Friday, August 14th. The dinner was catered by Jason Adams and Adams Catfish, serving fish, shrimp, chicken strips, fries, hushpuppies, baked beans, and all the trimmings.
The emcee for the night was Booster Club member, JD Miller, who welcomed everyone and thanked them for their attendance and support. Before the attendees were invited to prepare their dinner plates, the prayer of thanks was delivered by Dragon Football player, Slayton Simpson (Jr).
Miller shared a brief history behind the tradition of Meet The Dragons which began in the mid-1960s by the American Legion before being transferred over to the Dragon Touchdown Club in 2009. When the Touchdown Club dissolved in 2023, the DABC picked up the event and has continued to sponsor the tradition, all while expanding the program to include ALL sports throughout the district.
Each of the Fall teams’ coaches announced their athletes who came to the center of the room for a team photo – Coach Crystal Brickey for Cross Country, Coach JD Gunnell for Golf, Coach Trey Bowlin for Junior High Football, Coach Jason Hathcock for Senior High Football, Coach Bethany Clawson for Junior High Cheerleader, and Coach Leigh Ann Haynes for Senior High Cheer.
The Fall meeting recognizes the early sports of Cross Country, Golf, Football, and Cheer, while the Spring meeting recognizes the later sports of Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, Baseball, Softball, and Track & Field.
The evening was closed with an appreciation to everyone who has donated time, prizes, and support for the DeWitt Athletic Booster Club as they continue to recognize ALL athletes from every sport.
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