Junior Dragons Are Ready For Their Season Opener
Junior High Dragons
On Thursday, August 20th, the Junior High Dragons played host to the Carlisle Bison in an Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) Benefit Match where all adults and children paid a general admission fee of $5.00 with all proceeds going to the Arkansas Activities Association. The Junior Dragons showed great tenacity and won with a score of 20-13.
Dragon fans should travel to Rison this Thursday (8/27) as the 7th Grade and Junior High Dragons play their season openers against the Rison Wildcats. 7th Grade game starts at 5:30pm, followed by the Junior High game kicking off at 7:00pm.
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