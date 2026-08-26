Stuttgart Police Reports
August 26, 2026
Narrative - Cavette, Marc - 8/15/2026 12:13:10 PM (Initial)
I (Officer Cavette) on August 15th, at approximately 11:30 a.m. arrived at the police department and before exiting the vehicle I noticed a bystander knocking on the entrance to the police department. I then approached her and asked if needed help. She was carrying two
backpacks and a plastic bag filled with clothes. She responded, saying she needed to press charges on someone. When asked who she said a 35-year-old- male because he had been throwing rocks at her and he also had her son. I asked her to enter the lobby with me to talk. Once inside I then asked Officer Dillion Berryman to assist me. He gave me a statement form for the 36-year-old victim to fill out. While filling out the form and notifying her that she will have to do an affidavit process she became upset with Officer Berryman and I. She showed us minor injuries such as a busted knuckle on the right hand and a bruise on the back of her left foot. After filling out the form she said we needed to arrest him and once again we notified her that should would have to come back Monday and fill out an affidavit. She then asked to speak with a supervisor and when Sgt. Jackson came on scene and told her the same, she accepted the response. She then gathered her things and left.
Victim Statement V1: 36-year-old-female - 8/15/2026 Taken by 216 - Cavette, Marc
I went to see my son after being incarcerated and he pulled up and started arguing about me seeing my son and started throwing rocks, pulling out a stick, and hitting me several times with the rocks. I have lacerations to my hands and ankles from him throwing rocks. He has done this to me on several occasions and with having my son that he’s never been around is the issue with the domestic violence issues. He has always had anger issues and always puts his hands on me.
Narrative - Cavette, Marc - 8/17/2026 4:43:58 PM (Initial)
On August 17, 2026 I was dispatched to the Stuttgart Police Department lobby to do a report. Upon arrival I met with an 18-year-old female. She said she wanted to file a report on an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old female. She advised me that on the evening of August 16th around 5 p,m. she was being followed by the females while she was driving around Park Ave. Skylare said she went to her cousin’s house to try to lose them. But the individuals blocked them in the driveway and started being irate with them. She also showed me messages she has been receiving from the individuals. I gave her a statement form to fill out and it is attached to the report. I also informed her of the affidavit process.
I (Officer Cavette) on August 15th, at approximately 11:30 a.m. arrived at the police department and before exiting the vehicle I noticed a bystander knocking on the entrance to the police department. I then approached her and asked if needed help. She was carrying two
backpacks and a plastic bag filled with clothes. She responded, saying she needed to press charges on someone. When asked who she said a 35-year-old- male because he had been throwing rocks at her and he also had her son. I asked her to enter the lobby with me to talk. Once inside I then asked Officer Dillion Berryman to assist me. He gave me a statement form for the 36-year-old victim to fill out. While filling out the form and notifying her that she will have to do an affidavit process she became upset with Officer Berryman and I. She showed us minor injuries such as a busted knuckle on the right hand and a bruise on the back of her left foot. After filling out the form she said we needed to arrest him and once again we notified her that should would have to come back Monday and fill out an affidavit. She then asked to speak with a supervisor and when Sgt. Jackson came on scene and told her the same, she accepted the response. She then gathered her things and left.
Victim Statement V1: 36-year-old-female - 8/15/2026 Taken by 216 - Cavette, Marc
I went to see my son after being incarcerated and he pulled up and started arguing about me seeing my son and started throwing rocks, pulling out a stick, and hitting me several times with the rocks. I have lacerations to my hands and ankles from him throwing rocks. He has done this to me on several occasions and with having my son that he’s never been around is the issue with the domestic violence issues. He has always had anger issues and always puts his hands on me.
Narrative - Cavette, Marc - 8/17/2026 4:43:58 PM (Initial)
On August 17, 2026 I was dispatched to the Stuttgart Police Department lobby to do a report. Upon arrival I met with an 18-year-old female. She said she wanted to file a report on an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old female. She advised me that on the evening of August 16th around 5 p,m. she was being followed by the females while she was driving around Park Ave. Skylare said she went to her cousin’s house to try to lose them. But the individuals blocked them in the driveway and started being irate with them. She also showed me messages she has been receiving from the individuals. I gave her a statement form to fill out and it is attached to the report. I also informed her of the affidavit process.
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