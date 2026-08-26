Mother Goose Mercantile Celebrates Grand Opening on the Square
Mother Goose Mercantile officially celebrated its grand opening on the DeWitt Square on Saturday, August 22, welcoming shoppers and visitors to a charming new retail destination despite the cool, rainy weather.
Throughout the day, the store was filled with customers exploring the wide variety of merchandise offered by numerous vendors. Owner Kyaleigh Halbert described the grand opening as an exciting and memorable occasion and said seeing her vision become a reality was truly a dream come true.
Mother Goose Mercantile features an eclectic collection of vintage items, quilts, clothing, floral arrangements, home décor, unique collectibles, and other specialty merchandise. Shoppers can find a variety of distinctive treasures and carefully selected goods throughout the store.
The mercantile is open Wednesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays are reserved for Halbert's Whatnot Show and order packing, while the store is closed on Mondays.
Customers can also follow Mother Goose Mercantile on Facebook and find additional information through Halbert's social media pages.
Those who have not yet visited are encouraged to stop by the DeWitt Square and explore all that Mother Goose Mercantile has to offer.
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!