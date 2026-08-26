Gillett/DeWitt Scholarship Committee Continues Successful Fundraiser
These hard working guys make it all possible and were frying up the fish with temps at 100 degrees. Front: Charles Hill and Willie Slater Back: Brian Beleford, Rebecca Owens, Jason Grantham, Seth Place, Brad Haynes, Mike Jenkins and Little Ones, and Howard Larry.
For the 24th consecutive year, members of the Gillett/DeWitt Scholarship Committee gathered with community supporters at the DeWitt Community Center to raise funds for scholarships benefiting the upcoming senior class.
The Community Center was filled with generous contributors who enjoyed an abundance of fried catfish, barbecue ribs, coleslaw, beans, desserts, and fellowship throughout the event.
Howard Larry, a longtime member of the scholarship committee, explained that the annual gathering serves as the scholarship program's sole fundraiser. The scholarship was originally established to assist primarily minority students from the southern portion of Arkansas County but has since expanded to provide opportunities for deserving students from all backgrounds.
Since 2002, the committee has awarded approximately eight to ten scholarships each year, providing financial assistance to numerous students as they pursue higher education. Larry emphasized the importance of investing in young people and helping them build successful futures.
According to Larry, each scholarship recipient represents an investment in the community's future. He expressed appreciation for the continued generosity of local residents and businesses, noting that the program not only assists students financially but also creates a lasting legacy of community support and service.
Larry and the entire Gillett/DeWitt Scholarship Committee extend their sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of this year's fundraiser. Their continued support makes it possible for the scholarship program to assist another group of deserving graduates.
The committee encourages community members to continue supporting the scholarship fund. Contributions may be dropped off or mailed to:
Stone Bank OR Stone Bank
215 Jefferson PO Box 357
DeWitt, AR 72042 Gillett, AR 72055
The continued success of the Gillett/DeWitt Scholarship program depends upon the generosity of individuals and businesses throughout the community. Through their contributions, donors help ensure that deserving students have greater opportunities to pursue their educational goals.
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