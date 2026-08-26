Wren Coffee and Co Ribbon Cutting
Renzie surrounded by her bankers: LeeAnn Hoskyn, Lori Anne Brown, Renzie Bailey, Todd Barnes and Tabatha Rodgers 3- Renzie and her helpers
The Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for new downtown business Wren Coffee and Company. Owner Renzie Bailey, daughter of Lori and Tim Bailey, of Crockett’s Bluff.
Renzie graduated a year early from high school and a year early from college. She has been an entrepreneur since she was a teenager. She says her love of coffee is because her momma (Lori) used to put coffee in her sippy cup.
Wren Coffee and Company is open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.Breakfast is served from 7 - 9 a.m. They are located at 314 S. Main St., Stuttgart and their phone number is: 870-672-3445
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