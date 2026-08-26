SPD Officers Honored
back row: former Chief Michael Smith, Sgt. 1st Class SRO Paul Colvin, Sgt. Jim Gignac, Chief Phil Bogy, front row SRO Krysta Campbell, Patrol Officer Knycole Stewart, James Sain and Arlexia Thornton-Sain with WHAAY Organization
The We Honor and Appreciate You (WHAAY) group honored several Stuttgart Police Officers recently at Stuttgart Police Department. Begun in 2026, the We Honor And Appreciate You currently has only seen members, but are looking to grow. Their purpose is to recognize individuals who have made generous and significant contributions in the community in which they live.
Arlexia Thornton-Sain, Director of the group, with her husband James Sain asked former Chief Michael Smith to help present SRO Krysta Campbell, Sgt. 1st Class Paul Colvin, also an SRO, Knycole Stewart, Patrol Officer, and Sgt. Jim Gignac with plaques.
The plaques read, “We Honor and Appreciate You Organization Honoring (Officers Name) SPD for Community Service, Badge Number and Years of Service”. There was also a cake with their names and badge numbers for the officers.
“Thank God for good officers,” Thornton-Sain said to a dozen attendees, “We see you.”
She thanked Police Chief Phil Bogy and Asst. Chief McKayla Jenkins for all they do for the citizens and for allowing them to celebrate the officers during Community Service Month.
The officers thanked them for the plaques and for recognizing them for serving the community.
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