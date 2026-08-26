Stuttgart School Board Meets
The Stuttgart School Board met recently and approved three students legal transfer to DeWitt and one transfer to Dewitt from Stuttgart.
Leondra Williams, Asst. Supt. /Federal Programs/Curriculum Director gave the report on progress towards goals. Williams told the board that one student gained 22 points over the summer.
“We are moving in the right direction.” sais Williams.
Everyone was told that the turf was complete and the painting would be done on that Thursday.
After the board came back from executive session, they approved the personnel package as recommended.
The board approved the ACH for Educators Book Depository, this was required by state law.
There was to be discussion on engaging legal counsel but it was tabled for now.
THe consent agenda, and approval of the July 14 minutes, and approval of financial statements. With no more business to come before the board, the meeting was adjourned.
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