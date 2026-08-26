Riceland Foods and Producers Rice Mill Urge Action on Rising Rice Imports During Meeting with Congressman Crawford
- Board members and staff from Riceland Foods and Producers Rice Mill heard updates on federal agricultural policy, trade opportunities, and issues affecting rice producers across Arkansas’s First Congressional District
STUTTGART, Ark. (August 24, 2026) – Leaders from Riceland Foods and Producers Rice Mill met with Congressman Rick Crawford on Wednesday to discuss growing concerns over rising rice imports, international trade policy, and federal actions needed to protect the competitiveness of U.S. rice farmers. Directors and staff from both cooperatives emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong domestic rice industry as foreign rice imports continue to gain market share in the United States.
Riceland Foods President and CEO Kevin McGilton said imports have more than doubled since 2005 and are on pace to exceed 50 percent of the U.S. domestic market share by 2033.
“Imported rice makes up about 30 percent of the domestic market share, driven primarily by long grain rice, with the majority being aromatics like Thai jasmine and Indian Basmati,” McGilton said. “We are encouraged by ongoing discussions surrounding Section 301 investigations into rice imports, but immediate action is imperative to protect our domestic rice market.”
Producers Rice Mill CEO Keith Glover expressed his growing concern about losing markets due to international competition.
"Our growers operate in a highly competitive global marketplace, and every year we see additional pressure from imported rice that often enters under a different set of standards and costs of production," Glover said. "Protecting opportunities for U.S.-grown rice is critical to preserving the markets that sustain family farms and rural communities across Arkansas."
Members and staff from the two cooperatives also discussed rising production costs, challenges facing Arkansas' rice infrastructure, workforce availability, and the long-term outlook for U.S. rice competitiveness.
Rich Hillman, Riceland’s chairman of the board of directors, expressed deep concern about current trade policy and its potential to have devastating effects on rice growers in Arkansas.
“For the U.S. rice industry, fair trade is a top priority. American producers compete against global players who ignore and violate their World Trade Organization
obligations, putting our farmers at a severe disadvantage,” Hillman said. “Maintaining a resilient and competitive agricultural sector is certainly a major part of national security, but this requires a strong domestic policy and enforceable trade rules.”
obligations, putting our farmers at a severe disadvantage,” Hillman said. “Maintaining a resilient and competitive agricultural sector is certainly a major part of national security, but this requires a strong domestic policy and enforceable trade rules.”
Congressman Crawford expressed his shared concerns about current trade policies and emphasized that his work centers on supporting Arkansas farmers by advancing policies that provide the necessary domestic market support.
"Arkansas rice farmers are among the most productive and efficient producers in the world, but they need a level playing field," Crawford said. "The concerns raised by Riceland and Producers Rice Mill leadership underscore the urgency of addressing the growing impact of imported rice on the domestic market. I remain committed to working with the Administration, USTR, and my colleagues in Congress on solutions that strengthen the competitiveness of U.S. rice production and support farm families across Arkansas."
Jay Coker, chairman of the board of directors of Producers Rice Mill, expressed his gratitude to Congressman Crawford for his efforts to support rice farmers in the first congressional district during these challenging times.
"We appreciate Congressman Crawford's willingness to listen to producers and engage on the issues affecting rice farming," Coker said. "Strong farm policy, fair trade enforcement, and continued investment in agricultural infrastructure are essential to ensuring the next generation of Arkansas farmers can remain competitive."
The meeting underscored the importance of continued collaboration among producers, cooperatives, and policymakers to address trade challenges and strengthen the long-term viability of the U.S. rice industry. Arkansas remains the nation's leading rice-producing state, making federal trade and agricultural policy especially important to rural communities throughout the First Congressional District.
For more information, please contact Ashten Adamson at abadamson@riceland.com.
About Riceland Foods, Inc.
Riceland Foods and its family farmers have provided the world with wholesome, nutritious rice since 1921. Grown in the United States, our rice is known for its high quality and versatility, and that's why Riceland has become a trusted brand around the globe. Riceland is a cooperative, which means we are owned by our 5,500 family farmer members, who are also our stockholders and growers. For more information, visit www.riceland.com.
About Producers Rice Mill
Producers Rice Mill is a farmer-owned cooperative that was founded in 1943. Since opening, Producers has grown to over 2,000 farm members in four states and has 13 locations. From the land to the customer, Producers is totally integrated as a farmer-owned cooperative offering the most efficient distribution channel: Direct from the grower to the customer. Visit the company online at www.producersrice.com.
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