Mayor Strabala Swears in Rosary Fazende-Jones to Library Board
At a recent city council meeting the council approved the recommendation of Rossary Fazende-Jones to the Stuttgart Library Board. The recommendation letter was by Clara Jane Timmerman, who stated that “As per Arkansas Act 177 of 1931, amended by Arkansas 56 of 1973, amended by Arkansas Act 402 of 1997 concerning City Library Boards this individual would be eligible to be appointed to the Stuttgart Public Library Board. Her term would start on August 19, 2026 and run through December 31, 2031.”
The council approved the recommendation and recently, Mayor Norma Strabala swore in Jones as the new Library Board member.