FAMILY CRAFT TIME returns to the Stuttgart Public Library!
The Stuttgart Public Library is excited to announce the return of FAMILY CRAFT TIME. This weekly after-school program returns Wednesday, September 2nd at 3:30 p.m. The program will run every Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Families are invited to enjoy an after-school snack while creating a fun and easy craft. The program is free and open to children of all ages and their families. Each week will feature a fun new craft. Materials and snacks are provided. No registration is required.
We also host FAMILY STORYTIME every Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Children of all ages and their families are welcome to join us for stories, playtime and snacks. The program is free and no registration is required.
September is LIBRARY CARD SIGN-UP MONTH. Applying for a library card is quick and easy. Your first library card is free. Visit the Stuttgart Public Library to sign up for a library card today.
For more information, contact Library Manager Estella Dudman at (870) 673-1966, or visit the library website at stuttgartpubliclibrary.org. The library is located at 2002 S. Buerkle Street, in Stuttgart.
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