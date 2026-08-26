City Council Meets
The Stuttgart City Council met August 18 with a short agenda. The first item was about a street closure for the New Edition Day to be celebrated September 6 from 2 pm until 7 pm/ The streets involved were E. Anderson and N. Rose, N. Vine and N. Rose, E. Lincoln. The request said N. Vine would remain open in case of emergencies. The closure was approved. Discussion was made to discuss at a later date setting some parameters on street closures for private events.
The next item on the agenda was to approve the nomination of Rosary Fazende-Jones to the Stuttgart Library Board, as recommended by the Library Board. The approval was unanimous.
The last item on the agenda was hearing about the proposed bid from Redstone for continuation of the street and drainage project. Caleb of the engineering firm said that the Redstone Bid came in just under what he felt the estimate would be. Redstone was the only qualified bidder on the project. Caleb felt this was because some of the other bidders had received jobs on other bids and that is why Redstone came in as the best bid.
After some discussion and questions answered the Council approved the bid. There was some discussion about the Main Street Project and that was tabled until the next council meeting.
With no more business to discuss, the meeting was adjourned.
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!