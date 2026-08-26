Arkansas County 4-H Recruiting Members
Arkansas County 4-H clubs are reorganizing and seeking new members. The purpose of these clubs is to give youth an opportunity to participate in the youth development educational program of the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service. Youth learn life skills, enhance leadership skills, and increase self-esteem while serving a number of community service projects. There are opportunities to compete in competitive activities, attend camps, and earn scholarships for education. For more information about Arkansas County 4-H, call the Extension Office at (870)659-2058. The following is a list of the Arkansas County 4-H Clubs.
- Clover Kids 4-H Club meets once a month at the First Christian Church located at 921 S. Main in Stuttgart, Arkansas.
- Prairie Angels 4-H Club meets once a month in DeWitt.
- Night Owls 4-H Club meets once a month in Stuttgart.
- Spirit of ’76 4-H Club meets once a month at the Arkansas County Cooperative Extension Service located at 1009 Liberty Drive in DeWitt, Arkansas.
- Shooting Sports 4-H Club meets seasonally at the Camp Doughboy near Gillett, Arkansas.
For more information on joining the Arkansas County 4-H contact Alta Lockley, Cooperative Extension Service ~ Arkansas County Office
1009 Liberty Drive ~ DeWitt, Arkansas 72042
Office Phone: (870)659-2058
Cell Phone: (870)946-6160
E-mail: alockley@uada.edu
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