"58 and Counting"
It’s hard to believe it’s been that long:
58 years and counting.
Yes, this past Monday (Aug. 24) marked my 58th anniversary of preaching the Word (the Bible). I was only 15-years-old in 1968 when I went forward in a revival service and told the pastor “I think God’s calling me to preach.”
His counsel was for me to go home and pray about it—which I did. So, the next night I went forward again and told him I believed it was God’s Will for me preach the Gospel. And, a couple of weeks later (Sept. 4, ’68) I was licensed to preach by my home church.
A few weeks later I got my first opportunity to preach at an associational meeting. I still remember it well: for it was only eight minutes long and I had eight pages of notes! It was entitled “Your Appointment With Death” and reminded the listeners of the importance of being sure of their eternal destiny by placing their trust in Jesus as Savior and Lord.
Since that time God has allowed me to preach the Gospel all over the world. No longer do I use eight pages of notes nor preach only eight minutes—although I’m sure there are times those in the pew wish I did!!
But, I’ve always tried to remember how the Apostle Paul warned against “departing from the simplicity that is in Christ” (II Corinthians 11:3). He realized it’s easy to get off on a tangent or preach way above the listeners’ heads by “waxing eloquently” on this-or-that deep, theological doctrine.
Yes, even though he was the most prolific writer in the New Testament—and traveled over 10,000 miles in 25 years preaching the Gospel—Paul still remembered the importance of “preaching Jesus and Him crucified” (I Cor. 2:2).
In other words, he felt like we should never stray very far from John 3:16: which tells us about God, the greatest Lover. . .who loves in the greatest degree (“so loved”). . .for the greatest number (“the world”). . .by giving the greatest Gift (“His only-begotten Son”). . . which is received in the greatest simplicity (“whosoever believes”). . .and gives the greatest Deliverance (“should not perish”). . .while also providing the greatest Assurance (“but have everlasting Life”).
Yes, when a pastor stands in the pulpit on Sunday mornings, he should realize there’s a strong possibility (hopefully) that there’ll be a number of lost persons present or listening/ watching via mass media. And, what they’re needing to hear is the Gospel, not a sermon series on “The Seven Churches of Asia” from the Revelation or a doctrinal sermon on “Substitutionary Atonement.”
And, that’s why—for 58 years—I’ve always pretty much preached evangelistic messages on Sunday mornings: for I’d rather 99 “babes-in-Christ” go to Heaven that day than for one lost person to die and go to hell.
In other words, as Paul said, use the K.I.S.S. principle (“Keep It Simple, Sir”) on Sunday mornings, Pastors. There are other times to engage in discipleship (e.g., Sunday & Wednesday nights, small group Bible studies, etc.).
But, on Sunday mornings pastors should be unapologetically evangelistic where the sermon points others to Jesus and Him crucified, buried, risen from the dead and coming again.
So, that’s what’s I’m going to keep doing so long as God gives me breath and opportunities to preach the Gospel. There’ll be times when I’m more pastoral in my approach than I am prophetic (although there’s a need for both).
But, in every sermon (and Bible study) the emphasis should be on Jesus and how He can change lives from the inside out. That way no one who’s listened to me preach can die, stand before God and say “No one ever told me how to be saved and how to go to Heaven.”
Yes, fellow pastors/preachers, as someone once said, “Preach as a dying man to dying men” and “as one beggar telling another beggar where to find Bread.” Preach passionately and point others to “Jesus, the Author and Finisher of your Faith:” for, in reality, that’s what really matters when it’s all said-and-done.
Thank You, Jesus.
(NOTE: If you’d like to contact Bro. Tom or receive his daily devotional, entitled “Morning Manna,” you can e-mail him at pressingon@hotmail.com).
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!