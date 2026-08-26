UAM-CTC Career Coach Recognized as Top Performer
CROSSETT, Ark. — Emily Davis, a college and career coach at the University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology-Crossett (UAM-CTC), was recently recognized as the Top Performing Career Coach of Region 5 at the 2026 Arkansas Career and Technical Education Summer Conference. The conference was held from July 20 to 24 at the Saline County Career and Technical Campus in Benton, Arkansas.
The college and career coach position housed at UAM-CTC is provided through the College and Career Coach Program administered by the Arkansas Department of Education Division of Career and Technical Education (DCTE). According to the DCTE website, “The College and Career Coach Component is designed to motivate and support Arkansas students and adults achieve their goals as it relates to college and career planning through intensive hands-on programs and services.”
Davis, a Monticello native, joined UAM-CTC in September 2024 to serve in Region 5, which includes several institutions participating in the program throughout eastern and southeastern Arkansas. Davis currently works with the Crossett and Drew Central School Districts.
Before joining UAM-CTC, Davis spent eight years working for Mainline Health Systems in health care. She left for a short time before returning to Mainline to work in marketing and public relations. Davis credits her experience at Mainline with helping prepare her for her current role as a college and career coach.
Working alongside school counselors, Davis guides students from 7th to 12th grade as they explore opportunities after high school. She introduces them to workforce and military pathways and connects them with potential employers and opportunities at institutions of higher education. “My goal is for every student to have a plan when they graduate high school,” Davis said.
She was identified as a top performing career coach based on an analysis of her performance measures and student engagement. “I was very surprised,” Davis said. “I’m very appreciative of the award.” While at the conference, Davis served as a panelist, answering questions from new career coaches.
Dr. Tracy Tucker, vice chancellor of UAM-CTC, celebrated Davis’ accomplishment, stating, “Emily Davis provides timely and appropriate services to the Crossett and Drew Central students and staff. She works with them on their personal plans to transition from high school to enlistment, education or employment, as well as working with other students in career exploration and planning. We are very proud of Emily and excited to watch her impact students during this school year. A special thanks to the Arkansas Division of Career and Technical Education for recognizing her excellence!”
For more information about UAM-CTC, contact 870-460-2016.
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