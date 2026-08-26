Nonconformity

August 26, 2026
by Stormy Conway

Individuality is exhibited naturally,
Through the way we speak, even in the way we eat.
No one is truly identical. 
It’s a common saying, “If everyone looked the same, life would be boring,”
Our days would be filled with endless snoring-
Because our passions aren’t the same,
What energizes you, may deplete someone else. 
It’s important to have your own identity, 
Even as a teenager, we sometimes have a urge to fit in-
Without considering how we truly feel within.
Individuality is what we need, even if it’s the little things,
Even if it’s never seen-
Society judges every aspect of us.
What we do is never enough.
Nonconformity is self expression,
While society's visions are just suggestions.







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