Dawn’s Delights
Do you ever wonder when it started? By that I mean the mistreatment that so many in our society deal with everyday. It seems that somewhere along the way, parents stopped being parents and started becoming life coaches to their children. They have replaced discipline and teaching children to respect others with the philosophy of doing whatever they want. I am pretty quick to admit I was a spoiled brat as a child. However, I still knew to be respectful to my elders. My parents, my grandparents and generally anyone who was older than me. I didn’t talk back, I did not argue about anything they told me, and I certainly did not be disrespectful to them. No matter what.
Kids today don’t have those skills anymore it seems and they certainly aren’t emulating respect to others. Maybe their parents are not respectful to others in front of their children. Maybe they consider it to be out of date. No, respect is never outdated and if parents don't teach their children, who will? Then I started wondering, If parents aren’t teaching their children respect for others, maybe no one is and that would explain kids behaviors. The old ways are not always the bad ways. In fact, I am starting to believe those old sayings in regards to respect for others, their possessions, etc. And heaven forbid you should attempt to correct one of these so-called angels in front of their parents…Tell me are parents really that blind to their children’s behavior? Or do they just not care?
We have raised one, if not two, generations of kids with NO work ethic, No manners and NO respect for others. Now I know there are some parents today who think I am the crazy one for saying that, but folks, you need to check your children. There is nothing wrong with good old-fashioned discipline. We could certainly use it.
Until next time…
A healthy Arkansas County requires great community news.
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!
Please support The Dewitt Era-Enterprise by subscribing today!