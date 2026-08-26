Ask Dr Faye
Anonymous Question: DrFaye, I pray, give, serve, and try to do the right things, but nothing seems to be changing in my finances. What am I missing?
Answer: Faith gives direction, but financial change also requires honest numbers and practical action.
Check for Leaks: Review your spending and remove expenses that no longer serve you.
Assign Every Dollar: Decide where your money will go before it disappears.
Start Small Savings: Even a small amount saved consistently can create breathing room.
Examine Your Income: Consider whether you can strengthen a skill, request more hours, seek another opportunity, or provide a needed service.
Do not confuse financial pressure with personal failure. Many hardworking families are carrying increased costs while trying to remain responsible.
Continue praying for wisdom, discipline, ideas, and the courage to act on what you discover.
Transformation Thought: Prayer can reveal the direction, but wisdom helps you build the plan.
Readers may submit anonymous questions at AskDrFaye.com.
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DrFaye
Pastor Coach™ | Author | Speaker | Host of Around Town with DrFaye
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