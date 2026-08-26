JERRY LEE BISWANGER
August 26, 2026
Jerry Lee Biswanger, 82, of Ethel passed away August 19, 2026. He was born July 28, 1944, in Ethel to Al and Harriet Criswell Bisswanger.
Jerry spent his entire life in Ethel. It was his “happy place.” He retired from Entergy after 30 years as a lineman. He always enjoyed hunting, fishing, and raising a garden. Jerry loved to share the bounty of his garden with friends and family.
He was a member of Belleview Missionary Baptist Church for over 60 years. He loved using his carpentering, plumbing, and electrical abilities to help maintain the building and grounds after his retirement.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Leonard, Charles, and James Bisswanger, and a great grandson Sawyer Bisswanger.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Mary, sons Donnie (Cheryl) and Keith (Jamie), grandchildren Hunter (Brittany), Matt, Madelyn, McKenzie, Michael and Caleb, great grandchildren Addi, Kalani, Kris, and Jameson, brother Durrell Bisswanger (Elaine), and a host of nephews and nieces.
Funeral services were August 22 at Belleview Missionary Baptist Church with burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Belleview MBC, P.O. Box 54, Ethel, AR 72048 of Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, P.O. Box 27, DeWitt, AR 72042. www.essexfuneralhome.com
Jerry spent his entire life in Ethel. It was his “happy place.” He retired from Entergy after 30 years as a lineman. He always enjoyed hunting, fishing, and raising a garden. Jerry loved to share the bounty of his garden with friends and family.
He was a member of Belleview Missionary Baptist Church for over 60 years. He loved using his carpentering, plumbing, and electrical abilities to help maintain the building and grounds after his retirement.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Leonard, Charles, and James Bisswanger, and a great grandson Sawyer Bisswanger.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Mary, sons Donnie (Cheryl) and Keith (Jamie), grandchildren Hunter (Brittany), Matt, Madelyn, McKenzie, Michael and Caleb, great grandchildren Addi, Kalani, Kris, and Jameson, brother Durrell Bisswanger (Elaine), and a host of nephews and nieces.
Funeral services were August 22 at Belleview Missionary Baptist Church with burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Belleview MBC, P.O. Box 54, Ethel, AR 72048 of Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, P.O. Box 27, DeWitt, AR 72042. www.essexfuneralhome.com
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